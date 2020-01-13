Awareness Advocate On Texas School District Loses $2.3m In Phishing Scam

The Manor Independent School District, which is located about 20 minutes away from the state capital, Austin, reported that it had been hit with a phishing scam on Friday. According to CNN, the scam involved three separate fraudulent transactions that were carried out in November. The school district reported that the local police department and the FBI are investigating the incident.

District officials said that though the investigation is ongoing, there are strong leads in the case.

Corin Imai, Senior Security Advisor ,  DomainTools
January 13, 2020
Granted that it has become increasingly difficult to tell phishing messages from legitimate ones.
Educational institutions and schools are urged not to underestimate the risks associated with phishing. Malicious emails are often just entry vectors for larger-scale attacks, and should, therefore, be at the top of organisations' priorities when devising a cybersecurity strategy. Granted that it has become increasingly difficult to tell phishing messages from legitimate ones, organisations should instruct employees not to click on any link received by an external email address and not to open attachments. Ultimately it is always better to take a little longer to complete administrative tasks than to have credentials stolen or databases breached.
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
January 13, 2020
Cybercriminals will attack organisations with the intention of getting the highest return on investment.
Many organisations place a lot of emphasis on cyber security by way of investing in technical controls such as firewalls, endpoint protection, or monitoring. While these are important to have, it is equally essential to focus on protecting people. Cybercriminals will attack organisations with the intention of getting the highest return on investment. Usually this translates into social engineering attacks, which are, in essence cons against people to do things against the interest of the company. This usually occurs in the form of phishing emails, but can also be sms messages or phone calls. Therefore, organisations should take time to invest in providing security awareness and training so that they can be better-prepared to identify and report any suspicious activity.

