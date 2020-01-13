The Manor Independent School District, which is located about 20 minutes away from the state capital, Austin, reported that it had been hit with a phishing scam on Friday. According to CNN, the scam involved three separate fraudulent transactions that were carried out in November. The school district reported that the local police department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
District officials said that though the investigation is ongoing, there are strong leads in the case.
Awareness Advocate On Texas School District Loses $2.3m In Phishing Scam
The Manor Independent School District, which is located about 20 minutes away from the state capital, Austin, reported that it had been hit with a phishing scam on Friday. According to CNN, the scam involved three separate fraudulent transactions that were carried out in November. The school district reported that the local police department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
District officials said that though the investigation is ongoing, there are strong leads in the case.
If you are an expert on this topic:Dot Your Expert Comments
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
Join the Conversation
In this article