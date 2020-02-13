Average Tenure Of CISOs Is Just 26 Months, Thanks To Heightened Stress Leading To Burnout

New research by Nominet has found that heightened stress levels has led to mental and physical health issues, relationship problems, medication and alcohol abuse, and in some cases an eventual burnout, resulting in an average 26-month tenure before CISOs find new employment.

The vast majority of interviewed CISO executives (88%) report high levels of stress, a third report having stress-caused physical health issues and half report mental health issues.

Ilia Kolochenko, Founder and CEO,  ImmuniWeb
February 13, 2020
While cybersecurity usually offers competitive salaries, and new opportunities are largely available on the booming market.
The findings of this report are indeed quite disastrous, however, I’d refrain from looking at the cybersecurity industry through the grim prism of doom. Compared to many other industries, including finance and banking, cybersecurity professionals feel fairly comfortable. In light of spiraling digitalization, emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain, political instability and escalating ec ....
