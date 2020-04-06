Apple Pays $75,000 To Hacker Who Hijacked iPhone Camera

As reported by Forbes, ethical hacker Ryan Pickren has found seven zero-day vulnerabilities that enabled him to construct a kill chain, using just three of them, to hijack the iPhone camera successfully, or any iOS or macOS camera for that matter.

During December 2019, Pickren opted to delve into Apple Safari for iOS and macOS, to “hammer the browser with obscure corner cases” until weird behavior was uncovered. Pickren focused on the camera security model, and found a total of seven zero-day vulnerabilities in Safari (CVE-2020-3852, CVE-2020-3864, CVE-2020-3865, CVE-2020-3885, CVE-2020-3887, CVE-2020-9784, & CVE-2020-9787) of which three could be used in the camera hacking kill chain.