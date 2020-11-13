Animal Jam Kids’ Virtual World Hit By Data Breach, Impacting 46m Accounts: Expert Commentary

The immensely popular children’s online playground Animal Jam has suffered a data breach impacting 46 million accounts. This is confirmed when a hacker shared two databases belonging to Animal Jam for free on hacker forum stating it was obtained by ShinyHunters. These databases contain:

46 million player usernames, which are human moderated to make sure they do not contain a child’s proper name.

46 million SHA1 hashed passwords.

Approximately 7 million email addresses of parents whose children registered for Animal Jam

Animal Jam Hacked, 46M Records Roam the Dark Web https://t.co/wpptWCYNBM pic.twitter.com/znPmkeCC7U — realCryptoExpress (@CryptoExpress_) November 12, 2020