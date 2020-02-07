Android Phone Users Targeted By Latest Anubis Banking Trojan Campaign – Expert Reaction

Android users are targeted in a phishing campaign that will infect their devices with the Anubis banking Trojan that can steal financial information from more than 250 banking and shopping applications.

The campaign uses a devious method to get the potential victims to install the malware on their devices: it asks them to enable Google Play Protect while actually disabling it after being granted permissions on the device.

Tom Davison, EMEA Technical Director,  Lookout
February 07, 2020
To protect against mobile phishing requires mobile endpoint security on the device itself.
Firstly organisations need visibility into potentially vulnerable Android Operating System versions and risky configurations for all devices accessing business data. By taking an active approach to mobile vulnerability management, enterprises can reduce the potential attack surface. Secondly, employees need to be aware of the dangers and prevalence of mobile phishing attacks. Lookout has observed ....
