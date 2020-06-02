Amtrak Data Breach: Expert Commentary

Amtrak, the public transportation unit, announced that it suffered a data breach causing Amtrak resets user passwords after Guest Rewards data breach. The data obtained from this breach consumer’s personal information.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Robert Prigge, CEO,  Jumio
June 02, 2020
Biometric authentication (leveraging a user’s unique biological traits to verify identity) ensures only authorized users can access accounts.
Amtrak's breached Guest Rewards usernames and passwords have already been used by fraudsters to access accounts and view personal information. It's clear these traditional authentication methods can't be trusted to keep accounts secure, as cybercriminals can easily log in with stolen passwords, and there's no way to confirm the legitimate user is the one accessing the account. Amtrak's response to ....
