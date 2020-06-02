Amtrak Data Breach: Expert Commentary By Security Experts June 2, 2020 151 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email Amtrak, the public transportation unit, announced that it suffered a data breach causing Amtrak resets user passwords after Guest Rewards data breach. The data obtained from this breach consumer’s personal information. EXPERTS COMMENTS Robert Prigge, CEO, Jumio June 02, 2020 Biometric authentication (leveraging a user’s unique biological traits to verify identity) ensures only authorized users can access accounts. Amtrak's breached Guest Rewards usernames and passwords have already been used by fraudsters to access accounts and view personal information. It's clear these traditional authentication methods can't be trusted to keep accounts secure, as cybercriminals can easily log in with stolen passwords, and there's no way to confirm the legitimate user is the one accessing the account. Amtrak's response to ....[Read More >>]Amtrak's breached Guest Rewards usernames and passwords have already been used by fraudsters to access accounts and view personal information. It's clear these traditional authentication methods can't be trusted to keep accounts secure, as cybercriminals can easily log in with stolen passwords, and there's no way to confirm the legitimate user is the one accessing the account. Amtrak's response to reset passwords and provide complimentary identity theft protection services is simply not enough to keep their 30 million user accounts safe. Fraudsters can easily use the original password to access other user accounts, including banking, insurance, social media and more, where they can transfer funds, change passwords to lock the real user out and even use found personal information to commit identity theft. As train and air travel will likely increase when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the travel industry is a growing target for fraud. It's time for travel organizations to adopt stronger forms of authentication to keep their customer accounts secure. Biometric authentication (leveraging a user’s unique biological traits to verify identity) ensures only authorized users can access accounts. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Commentsamtrakbreachdatadata breach
[Read More >>]