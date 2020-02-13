Amex Chase Users Targeted In New, Clever Phishing Campaign – Email Security Expert Commentary

A new phishing campaign involves scammers sending fake Chase and Amex fraud protection emails asking users if the listed card transactions are valid. Victims who click the “no” button in the message to dispute the transactions will be redirected to a fake yet legitimate-looking Chase or American Express login site where they will go through a fake verification process that invites them to enter their username, password, birth date, social security number, as well as their bank and credit card information.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]