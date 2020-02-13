Amex Chase Users Targeted In New, Clever Phishing Campaign – Email Security Expert Commentary

A new phishing campaign involves scammers sending fake Chase and Amex fraud protection emails asking users if the listed card transactions are valid. Victims who click the “no” button in the message to dispute the transactions will be redirected to a fake yet legitimate-looking Chase or American Express login site where they will go through a fake verification process that invites them to enter their username, password, birth date, social security number, as well as their bank and credit card information.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Peter Goldstein, CTO and Co-founder,  Valimail
February 13, 2020
In fact, 83 percent of phishing emails are brand or company impersonations.
The latest scam targeting Chase and American Express customers demonstrates how effective impersonation techniques can be in phishing attacks. In fact, 83 percent of phishing emails are brand or company impersonations. Playing on Chase and Amex users’ fears of someone abusing their credit card information, victims are more inclined to fall for the bait and input their highly sensitive informatio ....
