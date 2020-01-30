Amazon Ring Under Attack – Privacy Advocate Comments

The Ring doorbell app for Android sends personally identifiable information of customers to third parties without “meaningful” user knowledge or consent, according to new research by the Electronic Frontier Forum (EFF). Ring user names, private IP addresses, mobile network carriers, persistent identifiers, and sensor data are all sent to four analytics and marketing companies – branch.io, mixpanel.com, appsflyer.com, and facebook.com. EFF warned that these companies are able to combine this information to develop a “fingerprint” that follows the users as they interact with other apps and use their devices.

Separately, an Amazon software engineer is calling for the shutdown of Ring: ‘Ring should be shut down immediately and not brought back’