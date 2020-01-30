Amazon Ring Under Attack – Privacy Advocate Comments

The Ring doorbell app for Android sends personally identifiable information of customers to third parties without “meaningful” user knowledge or consent, according to new research by the Electronic Frontier Forum (EFF). Ring user names, private IP addresses, mobile network carriers, persistent identifiers, and sensor data are all sent to four analytics and marketing companies – branch.io, mixpanel.com, appsflyer.com, and facebook.com. EFF warned that these companies are able to combine this information to develop a “fingerprint” that follows the users as they interact with other apps and use their devices.

Separately, an Amazon software engineer is calling for the shutdown of Ring: ‘Ring should be shut down immediately and not brought back’

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
January 30, 2020
Passers-by who could reasonably be identified by a Ring camera should be informed as to whether they are being recorded.
Ring and the Neighbors app prey on and exacerbate users' fears. Data sharing practices between users, Amazon, law enforcement, and other third parties threatens civil liberties, such as by creating a chilling effect on freedom of movement. All that being said, nothing that Ring does is illegal, so its doubtful that Amazon will shut it down. So long as the camera isn't pointed somewhere where a per ....
