Alexa Bug Left Personal Data Vulnerable To Hackers

Amazon’s Alexa platform had bugs that a hacker could have exploited to grab a target’s entire voice history, according to Wired. This left the entirety of users’ recorded audio interactions with Alexa vulnerable, as well as additional personal information. Since, Amazon has patched the flaws, which could have yielded profile information, including home address and the “skills,” or apps, the user had added for Alexa. An attacker could have even deleted an existing skill and installed a malicious one to grab more data after the initial attack.