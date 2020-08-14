Alexa Bug Left Personal Data Vulnerable To Hackers

Amazon’s Alexa platform had bugs that a hacker could have exploited to grab a target’s entire voice history, according to Wired. This left the entirety of users’ recorded audio interactions with Alexa vulnerable, as well as additional personal information. Since, Amazon has patched the flaws, which could have yielded profile information, including home address and the “skills,” or apps, the user had added for Alexa. An attacker could have even deleted an existing skill and installed a malicious one to grab more data after the initial attack.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
August 14, 2020
The manufacturers have a duty to keep them secure and hence release patches as soon as any flaws are discovered.
Smart speakers are like putting listening devices in your home. As we talk much more than we type, it can be easy to forget about the associated risks. Smart speakers have the capacity to pick up a lot of personal information, so they remain key targets for bad actors. Owners are advised to use a smart speaker with caution and never disclose sensitive information out loud when one of these devic ....
