Albion Games Online Forum Suffers Data Breach – Experts Insight

A hacker has breached the forum of Albion Online, a popular free medieval fantasy MMORPG, and stole usernames and password hashes, the game maker disclosed on Saturday. “The intruder was able to access forum user profiles, which include the email addresses connected to those forum accounts,” said Sandbox Interactive GmbH, the company behind Albion Online. The attacker also harvested encrypted passwords. Sandbox Interactive said the passwords were hashed with the Bcrypt password-hashing function and then salted with random data to make it harder for attackers to reverse and crack the password. “These can NOT be used to log in to Albion Online, the website or the forum, nor can they be used to learn the passwords themselves,” the German game maker said. “However, there is a small possibility they could be used to identify accounts with particularly weak passwords.” Users who reused emails and passwords for both their game and forum account are at particular risk.

Full story here: https://www.zdnet.com/article/albion-online-game-maker-discloses-data-breach/

Mounir Hahad, Head ,  Juniper Threat Labs, Juniper Networks
October 20, 2020
It is indeed unlikely the password hashes would be reusable on some other site where you have used the same username and password.
Most professionals wouldn’t look twice at a game portal data breach that only exposed usernames and password hashes. It is indeed unlikely the password hashes would be reusable on some other site where you have used the same username and password. But the attacker had access to the users’ profiles, which includes email addresses and that’s a bit more valuable to mount future phishing attacks ....
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
October 20, 2020
Even seemingly less important sites like forums or chat rooms can have value to criminals.
This unfortunate breach is a reminder that no online assets are unimportant when it comes to security. Criminals will try to breach any accounts they can, not just ones with monetary value. Even seemingly less important sites like forums or chat rooms can have value to criminals. Even if passwords are secured, having email addresses can allow criminals to launch convincing spearphishing attacks ag ....
