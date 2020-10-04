Ahead Of U.S. Election, Email Attack Mimics Democratic Pitches For Volunteers – Expert Reaction

Cybercriminals sent tens of thousands of malicious email attacks yesterday asking recipients to volunteer for the Democratic Party ahead of the November U.S. election, according to cybersecurity researchers at Proofpoint.

The emails borrow language from the website of the Democratic National Committee and seek to leverage interest in the U.S. presidential election following the first televised debate Tuesday between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden. The over 30,000 emails were designed to deliver the Emotet malware, and show cybercriminals using lures aiming to entice recipients to click.

The full details of the findings are online here: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/ blog/threat-insight/emotet- makes-timely-adoption- political-and-elections-lures.