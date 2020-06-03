Advise On Google Tracks Users, Even In “Private Mode”

Google has been sued in the US over claims it illegally invades the privacy of users by tracking people even when they are browsing in “private mode”, BBC News reports. Many internet users assume their search history isn’t being tracked when they view in private mode, but Google says this isn’t the case – denying that it is illegal and saying they are upfront about the data they collect in this mode. Incognito mode within Google’s Chrome browser gives users the choice to search the internet without their activity being saved to the browser or device, but the websites visited can use tools such as Google Analytics to track usage. One option is for visitors to install Google Analytics browser opt-out extension to disable measurement by Google Analytics, it says.