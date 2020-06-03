Advise On Google Tracks Users, Even In “Private Mode”

Google has been sued in the US over claims it illegally invades the privacy of users by tracking people even when they are browsing in “private mode”, BBC News reports. Many internet users assume their search history isn’t being tracked when they view in private mode, but Google says this isn’t the case – denying that it is illegal and saying they are upfront about the data they collect in this mode. Incognito mode within Google’s Chrome browser gives users the choice to search the internet without their activity being saved to the browser or device, but the websites visited can use tools such as Google Analytics to track usage. One option is for visitors to install Google Analytics browser opt-out extension to disable measurement by Google Analytics, it says.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
June 03, 2020
It is very important to try and keep a hold of your private data where possible.
Private web browsing isn’t as private as you may think. Incognito modes tend not to record data onto the device, but this data still goes to your Internet service provider, and some data goes to the website you are visiting. Many people misunderstand the term ‘private’ and, without properly reading into the terms and conditions, some will not realise that they are legally handing over a lo ....
