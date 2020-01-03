Adam Sandler’s Twitter Account Hacked – Expert Response

As reported by Variety, Adam Sandler’s Twitter account has been hacked, with hackers retweeting posts from several accounts.

The ‘Chuckling Squad’ group, who are responsible for the attack, have also previously been linked to the hacking of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account. The attack on Dorsey was reportedly carried out using SIM-swapping, where hackers trick a wireless provider like T-Mobile or Verizon into giving control of a phone number.