Academics Find 30 File Upload Vulnerabilities In 23 Web Apps, CMSes, And Forums

It has been reported that through the use of an automated testing toolkit, a team of South Korean academics has discovered 30 vulnerabilities in the file upload mechanisms used by 23 open-source web applications, forums, store builders, and content management systems. When present in real-world web apps, these types of vulnerabilities allow hackers to exploit file upload forms and plant malicious files on a victim’s servers. These files could be used to execute code on a website, weaken existing security settings, or function as backdoors, allowing hackers full control over a server.