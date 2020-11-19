A New Data Reveals Phishing Related To Amazon Is Up 106% Vs. Last Year – Expert Reaction

Amazon is heading for a bumper Black Friday, with recent predictions suggesting that the online retailer will hoover up 65% of all spend with at least 67% of British consumers ditching bricks and mortar outlets in favour of web-based spending this year.

In light of this news Webroot, a market leader in cyber resilience, has released new statistics revealing a huge spike in phishing URLs that include the word ‘Amazon’. The company’s Real-Time Anti-Phishing protection system found the following:

Phishes targeting Amazon were up 64% in October when compared to September, reflecting Prime Day volumes.

when compared to September, reflecting Prime Day volumes. As of the 15th, November is registering a further 45% increase in average daily Amazon phishes detected when compared to October. This reflects Black Friday deals which have started nearly a month in advance.

When comparing these figures with 2019:

There was a 101% increase in phishing related to ‘Amazon’ in October 2020 vs. 2019, double the number of phishes compared to last year

Average daily phishes detected related to ‘Amazon’ in November 2020 vs. 2019 were up 106%, over double the number of phishes in this month last year (up to the 15th of each month).

Experts Comments