75,000 ‘Deleted’ Files Found On Discarded USB Drives

Cybersecurity researchers discovered about 75,000 files after buying 100 USB drives on an internet auction site, according to BBC News. Tax returns, contracts and bank statements were among the “deleted” files recovered by Abertay University investigators from the used drives, and some even contained files named “passwords” and images with embedded location data. All but two of the drives appeared empty, but the team said it had been “worryingly easy” to retrieve data, as they used “publicly-available tools” to retrieve the sensitive information. They added that only 32 of the drives had been properly wiped, while partial files were extracted from 26 devices, and every single file was extracted from the remaining 42 USB drives.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, ESET
November 05, 2020
Data can be very easily retrieved with specialist software, so people must be careful when selling secondhand devices and hard drives. If sensitive data has ever been on a device, it is possible that it will be recovered at a later date – even if the device has been wiped. Leaving highly sensitive data on USBs and then selling them highlights a lack of awareness around data protection, and also ....Data can be very easily retrieved with specialist software, so people must be careful when selling secondhand devices and hard drives. If sensitive data has ever been on a device, it is possible that it will be recovered at a later date – even if the device has been wiped. Leaving highly sensitive data on USBs and then selling them highlights a lack of awareness around data protection, and also puts those connected to the data at risk. Businesses must comply with certain rules about destroying data, and consumers must think twice before selling anything that may have sensitive data on it. If individuals are concerned about the potential contents of discarded or lost USB drives, I would urge them to encrypt their devices in case they are ever misplaced.
