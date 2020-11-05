75,000 ‘Deleted’ Files Found On Discarded USB Drives

Cybersecurity researchers discovered about 75,000 files after buying 100 USB drives on an internet auction site, according to BBC News. Tax returns, contracts and bank statements were among the “deleted” files recovered by Abertay University investigators from the used drives, and some even contained files named “passwords” and images with embedded location data. All but two of the drives appeared empty, but the team said it had been “worryingly easy” to retrieve data, as they used “publicly-available tools” to retrieve the sensitive information. They added that only 32 of the drives had been properly wiped, while partial files were extracted from 26 devices, and every single file was extracted from the remaining 42 USB drives.