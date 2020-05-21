70%~ of Organizations will increase post-COVID-19 cybersecurity budgets – 4 cybersecurity experts on LearnBonds findings

new study from LearnBonds indicates that 68% of major organisations (public and private) plan to increase their cybersecurity spending as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, given the intersection of increased Work From Home (WFH) and the growth of data breaches, phishing and ransomware attacks. Experts with appviewX, Byos, Inkscreen and Gurucul offer perspective.

Josh Bohls, Founder,  Inkscreen
May 21, 2020
We have seen new sophisticated phishing attempts with messaging around the PPP and EIDL programs.
Threats are escalating and network boundaries are evaporating. A huge chunk of the workforce is working from home for the first time, and are often making due with unsecured devices, unapproved services, and unguarded networks. This scenario creates clear opportunities for hackers. When combined with a public health crisis that is creating confusion, desperation and general disruption to the modus ....
Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
May 21, 2020
The borderless work environment introduces a new set of cybersecurity issues.
In the wake of COVID-19, businesses have had to quickly change their long-standing, limited remote work strategy. Most have had no time to change and implement new controls for securing data with a remote workforce. And cyber criminals are using this pandemic to increase their volume and severity of attacks at all levels. The borderless work environment introduces a new set of cybersecurity issue ....
Matias Katz, CEO,  Byos
May 21, 2020
Malware and lateral network movement, exploits and brute force attacks are common threats.
The idea of the corporate perimeter has vanished overnight and the security technologies used to protect the central corporate network have become somewhat obsolete - employees are connecting from their home, meaning they are accessing corporate resources from untrusted, insecure Wi-Fi networks. The shift to a perimeter-less, Zero Trust security strategy has been accelerated out of necessity, whic ....
Murali Palanisamy , Chief Solutions Officer,  appviewX
May 21, 2020
Implement security automation systems that will protect their digital environments now and for years to come.
Digital and internet-based systems are understood to be easy pickings in the case of this pandemic. There are two primary drivers that contribute towards organizations ramping up their security policies. First, remote working has opened up protected systems (that are usually heavily guarded) to external access. Many firms might relax their access policies while neglecting to turn up the security a ....
