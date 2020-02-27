7 Hackers Have Each Made $1 Million From Bug Bounties – Expert Reaction

According to an annual report on the state of ethical hacking published by HackerOne, the money earned in bounties this year was nearly equal to the entire amount awarded in all prior years combined. Since launching in 2012, companies have paid the platform’s ethical hackers a grand total of $82 million, in return for their successful detection of over 150,000 vulnerabilities.

High-profile organizations – which, according to the report, include General Motors, Google, Goldman Sachs, Toyota and IBM – are invested in employing HackerOne’s security researchers to dig out the vulnerabilities in their products and services before malicious hackers do.