Infosecurity Magazine reported that two-thirds (66%) of global CISOs say they are struggling to recruit the right talent and a similar number believe shortages will only get worse, according to a new study from Marlin Hawk.

The global executive recruiter surveyed 500 cybersecurity leaders working in businesses with 500 or more employees across the US, Europe and APAC, to compile its report, Global Snapshot: The CISO in 2020.