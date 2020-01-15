49 Million User Records Leaked From US Data Broker LimeLeads – Experts Reactions

Data from an exposed LimeLeads Elasticsearch server has ended up on a hacking forum, being sold by a well-known individual on underground hacking forums named Omnichorus, who has build a reputation for sharing and selling hacked and stolen data.

— Catalin Cimpanu (@campuscodi) January 14, 2020