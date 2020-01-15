49 Million User Records Leaked From US Data Broker LimeLeads – Experts Reactions

Data from an exposed LimeLeads Elasticsearch server has ended up on a hacking forum, being sold by a well-known individual on underground hacking forums named Omnichorus, who has build a reputation for sharing and selling hacked and stolen data.

James Carder, Chief Information Security Officer & Vice President,  LogRhythm Labs
January 15, 2020
It only takes one cybercriminal to cause drastic damage as we have seen with the LimeLeads incident.
In today’s global, data-centric landscape, database leaks continue to increase in frequency and in significance. Massive leaks have yet to slow down in the past two years and individuals’ personal information continues to be compromised from recurring breaches as critical security measures, such as passwords, are still yet to be deployed. It only takes one cybercriminal to cause drastic damage as we have seen with the LimeLeads incident, impacting over 49 million user records. Unfortunately, the database left exposed for a period of two weeks was long enough for a cybercriminal to access the sensitive data. In any case, when there is detection of a breach, rapid incident response can mean the difference between a damaging data breach and quick containment. There must be advanced security tools in place that automate common investigation tasks and streamline remediation and response in order to halt a breach immediately and in real-time.
Vinay Sridhara, CTO,  Balbix
January 15, 2020
The fast response might win them some empathy.
Organizations continue to miss the most basic security measure of properly password protecting critical assets. These types of embarrassing incidents, the effect of misconfigurations and poor cyber hygiene, are at the root of several recent leaks such as the Wyze data breach which leaked 2.4 million users’ data just last month. Unfortunately, even though LimeLeads took immediate action to secure the exposed internal server and mitigate damage within 24 hours of being notified, the Elasticsearch misconfiguration was exploitable since July 2019, possibly even longer. This is another case of an ounce of prevention being worth a pound of cure. The fast response might win them some empathy, but the direct and reputational costs of exposing 50 million records will have a massive impact on the future of LimeLeads' business.
Ilia Kolochenko, Founder and CEO,  ImmuniWeb
January 15, 2020
Few important data leaks eventually end up in public marketplaces or web forums.
There are many similar leaks going on every week. The data is not high value given that it can merely be leveraged to improve targeting in phishing campaigns. The number of exposed accounts is, nonetheless, quite significant and malicious actors could leverage the volume to exploit, for example, a recent 0day in Firefox browser, or just-announced security vulnerability in Windows (assuming it is as dangerous as reported). Few important data leaks eventually end up in public marketplaces or web forums. The most serious targeted breaches are kept unexposed by the attackers and sold to several VIP clients from governmental agencies or organized crime. Given that very few companies have implemented a continuous Attack Surface Management to keep an eye on such leaks and accidental data exposure, we are likely to see a countless number of similar incidents in 2020.

