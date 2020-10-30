36 Billion Personal Records Exposed By Hacks In 2020 So Far

The number of records exposed in data breaches and leaks has surged to 36 billion so far this year, representing almost 3,000 separate incidents, further extending 2020s status as the worst year on record, according to IT Pro. While organisations sustained an onslaught throughout the first half of 2020, the last 3 months to date extra an added 8.3 billion records to the tally, with the 36 billion whole representing twice the number of documents leaked throughout 2019. Two breaches alone exposed over a billion records each, while four breaches exposed over 100 million records together, accounting for 22.3% of Q3 records exposed, according to research by Risk Based Security. The largest incident of Q3 is attributed to an open Elasticsearch server, which exposed six billion records, though the 6.4TB of data included multiple interactions with the same client, meaning roughly 700,000 individuals were affected.