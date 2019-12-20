267M Facebook User IDs, Phone Numbers And Names Exposed Online – Expert Commentary

245 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

A database containing more than 267 million Facebook user IDs, phone numbers, and names was left exposed on the web for anyone to access without a password or any other authentication. Comparitech partnered with security researcher Bob Diachenko to uncover the Elasticsearch cluster. The open database, which has been pulled down, wasn’t protected by a password or any other safeguard for nearly two weeks. In fact, someone has already made the data available for download on a hacker forum.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Robert Prigge, President,  Jumio
December 20, 2019
Businesses must reconsider their use of these types of identity proofing.
Yawn, another data breach. We're all getting a bit jaded by these breaches, and it’s a given that the information contained in Facebook’s compromised database could be used to conduct large-scale SMS spam and phishing campaigns, among other threats to end users. But, what about the threats to businesses? Tens of thousands of businesses use the Facebook Login Button on their websites to validate if a user is who they claim to be. Guess what. You can't possibly know if a user is who they claim to be given the scope and magnitude of these breaches. Businesses must reconsider their use of these types of identity proofing and authentication mechanisms as they're practically worthless. Increasingly, businesses are turning to biometric, face-based authentication as a more reliable way of establishing the digital identity of your users.
Vinay Sridhara, CTO,  Balbix
December 20, 2019
The same "move fast and break things" mantra championed by Mark Zuckerberg.
It was not too long ago that Facebook suffered a data leak of millions of its users’ information, including phone numbers. Given the seemingly cavalier approach many consumer services take towards properly protecting data, enterprises everywhere should see this as a wake-up call. The same "move fast and break things" mantra championed by Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook's early days is being mimicked in enterprises globally. This agile approach has given developers access to data and the ability to spin up new resources on-demand. Security teams must modify their strategies to account for this dynamic new reality.
Chris DeRamus , Co-founder & CTO,  DivvyCloud
December 20, 2019
Organizations should feel empowered to implement this technology.
This is not the first time that Facebook has suffered a breach; in fact, it exposed 540 million users’ data in April after an AWS S3 bucket was left publicly accessible. However, this latest incident is alarming because the database was unprotected for nearly two weeks, allowing threat actors more than enough time to access it and use it to launch spear phishing attacks and commit identity theft. Cloud and container infrastructure help companies innovate quickly and maintain a competitive position in the market. Organizations should feel empowered to implement this technology, but it is essential that they have a true understanding of the compliance and security implications that accompany it. To reduce risk moving forward, enterprises must adopt cloud security solutions that discover threats and can either initiate automated remediation or alert the appropriate personnel of the issue so that it can be corrected.

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

In this article