A database containing more than 267 million Facebook user IDs, phone numbers, and names was left exposed on the web for anyone to access without a password or any other authentication. Comparitech partnered with security researcher Bob Diachenko to uncover the Elasticsearch cluster. The open database, which has been pulled down, wasn’t protected by a password or any other safeguard for nearly two weeks. In fact, someone has already made the data available for download on a hacker forum.
267M Facebook User IDs, Phone Numbers And Names Exposed Online – Expert Commentary
