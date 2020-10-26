2020 Election Security: Russian Hack And First Voting System Ransomware Attack – Security Expert Comment

News reports last week revealed that US national security officials say Iran and Russia are responsible for sending threatening emails to Democratic voters ahead of next month’s presidential election.

According to the news, Russians are breaking into state and local networks and exfiltrating data, while Hall County in Georgia has reported the first known ransomware attack on election infrastructure during the current election cycle. The FBI and CISA reported in a joint statement that Russian state-sponsored hackers obtained user and administrator credentials to target the computer networks of state and local governments, successfully infiltrating data from at least two victim servers.

What’s more, after initially disclosing that an attack from earlier this month had hit “critical systems within the Hall County Government networks,” Hall County in Georgia has revealed that the ransomware attack has impacted election infrastructure, affecting a voter signature database and voting precinct map hosted on the county’s website.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Roguine, Backup, DR and Ransomware Prevention Evangelist,  Arcserve
October 26, 2020
It isn’t too late for government IT and security pros to take proactive action to minimize disruptions on election day.
A cyberattack affecting election infrastructure this year was inevitable, and the incident in Georgia validates the concerns held by many about threat actors interfering with voting systems. This doesn’t come as a surprise, but should act as a warning for both government officials and voters that incidents like this one are a real threat to the integrity of elections. Given the proximity of this ....
Steve Moore, Chief Security Strategist,  Exabeam
October 26, 2020
These funds simply are not enough to cover the vast number of machines that need to be replaced.
We know that voting machines are vulnerable to foreign interference and manipulation. The 2016 election, of course, saw Russian nation-state meddling, and today’s news has revealed they are attempting to interfere once again. In 2019, cybersecurity researchers gathered to test the security of 100 voting machines, and every single device was compromised in some way. Some took minutes, some took h ....
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
October 26, 2020
