2020 Election Security: Russian Hack And First Voting System Ransomware Attack – Security Expert Comment

News reports last week revealed that US national security officials say Iran and Russia are responsible for sending threatening emails to Democratic voters ahead of next month’s presidential election.

According to the news, Russians are breaking into state and local networks and exfiltrating data, while Hall County in Georgia has reported the first known ransomware attack on election infrastructure during the current election cycle. The FBI and CISA reported in a joint statement that Russian state-sponsored hackers obtained user and administrator credentials to target the computer networks of state and local governments, successfully infiltrating data from at least two victim servers.

What’s more, after initially disclosing that an attack from earlier this month had hit “critical systems within the Hall County Government networks,” Hall County in Georgia has revealed that the ransomware attack has impacted election infrastructure, affecting a voter signature database and voting precinct map hosted on the county’s website.

More information: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election-us-2020-54640405