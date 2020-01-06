As we charge into the third decade of the 21st century, it’s time to ask: so what will happen next with cybersecurity? We reached out to 100+ cybersecurity experts with diverse backgrounds for their predictions and below are the responses. This is the most comprehensive post predicting the Cybersecurity landscape in 2020.
2020 Cybersecurity Landscape: 100+ Experts’ Predictions
