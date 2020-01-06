2020 Cybersecurity Landscape: 100+ Experts’ Predictions

13766 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

As we charge into the third decade of the 21st century, it’s time to ask: so what will happen next with cybersecurity? We reached out to 100+ cybersecurity experts with diverse backgrounds for their predictions and below are the responses. This is the most comprehensive post predicting the Cybersecurity landscape in 2020.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Steve Morgan, Editor-in-Chief,  Cybersecurity Ventures
December 02, 2019
Cybersecurity Facts, Figures, Predictions and Statistics: The Next 5 Years
Looking ahead... the latest facts, figures, predictions, and statistics from Cybersecurity Ventures. See more at CybersecurityVentures.com - There will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs by 2021 — enough to fill 50 NFL stadiums — according to Cybersecurity Ventures. This is up from Cisco’s previous estimation of 1 million cybersecurity openings in 2014. The cybersecurity unemployment rate is at zero percent in 2019, where it’s been since 2011. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that cybercrime damages will cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2021 – exponentially more than the damage inflicted from natural disasters in a year, and more profitable than the global trade of all major illegal drugs combined. Ransomware damage costs are predicted to be 57X more in 2021 than they were in 2015. This makes ransomware the fastest growing type of cybercrime. Global ransomware damage costs are predicted to hit $20 billion in 2021, up from $11.5 billion in 2019, $5 billion in 2017, and just $325 million in 2015, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. Cybersecurity Ventures expects that businesses will fall victim to a ransomware attack every 11 seconds by 2021, up from every 14 seconds in 2019, and every 40 seconds in 2016. Global spending on security awareness training for employees — one of the fastest growing categories in the cybersecurity industry — is predicted to reach $10 billion by 2027, according to Cybersecurity Ventures (up from around $1 billion in 2014.) Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that the total amount of data stored in the cloud — which includes public clouds operated by vendors and social media companies (think AWS, Twitter, Facebook, etc.), government-owned clouds that are accessible to citizens and businesses, and private clouds owned by mid-to-large-sized corporations — will be 100X greater in 2022 than it is today. Despite promises from biometrics and facial recognition developers of a future with no more passwords — which may, in fact, come to pass at one point in the far-out future — a report from Cybersecurity Ventures finds that the world will need to cyber protect 300 billion passwords globally by 2020. There were nearly 4 billion Internet users in 2018 (nearly half of the world’s population of 7.7 billion), up from 2 billion in 2015. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that there will be 6 billion Internet users by 2022 (75 percent of the projected world population of 8 billion) — and more than 7.5 billion Internet users by 2030 (90 percent of the projected world population of 8.5 billion, 6 years of age and older). Ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations are predicted to quadruple between 2017 and 2020, and will grow to 5X by 2021, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that the healthcare industry will spend more than $65 billion cumulatively on cybersecurity products and services from 2017 to 2021. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that global spending on cybersecurity products and services will exceed $1 trillion cumulatively over the five-year period from 2017 to 2021 — and the cybersecurity market will continue growing by 12-15 percent year-over-year through 2021. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that the global blockchain market will exceed $40 billion by 2025. In 2019, Cybersecurity Ventures expects that Fortune 500 and Global 2000 chief information security officers (CISOs) will reduce the number of point security products/solutions in use at their corporations by 15-18 percent. That trend is expected to continue over the next 5 years. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that 100 percent of large corporations (Fortune 500, Global 2000) globally will have a CISO or equivalent position by 2021 (up from 70 percent in 2018), although many of them will be unfilled due to a lack of experienced candidates. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that women will represent 20 percent of the global cybersecurity workforce by the end of 2019. This recalculates a 6-year old figure based on a limited survey that concluded women held just 11 percent of cybersecurity positions.
Prof John Walker, Visiting Prof,  NTU
November 20, 2019
The Dark Side of 2020
Sadly, what we have encountered thus far in the world of Cyber Insecurity in 2019, I expect 2020 will see as continuance successful Hacks and Security Breaches still happening on a Global Scale, alongside a GDPR vision which is yet to grow real teeth. I am also having expectations that the role of the CISO will remain extant, notwithstanding some organizations are reviewing what this position should represent in 'real' operational terms. I am also conscious from past visits, that event such as Infosecurity will continue to look back at what has been, rather than embracing the predictability of that is awaiting us around the bend – the dangers of what I call the ‘Rear View Mirror Effect’. In 2019 I have seen the employment of OSINT in its adverse profile utilized by Hackers and Criminal Organization to Target and Footprint to gather the Dark Digital Footprint of their intended victim/victims to assure a higher than average hit rate of their criminal missions – whilst at the same time, I anticipate that the corporate world will still be devoid of understanding the real threat posed by OSINT to their Business and Enterprises - I see thus carrying on well into 2020. . My last prediction is almost obvious – with the advent of the Greatest Show on Earth taking place on 20 October 2020 in Dubai, it makes an obvious target in both Hacking and Geopolitical Profiles, and I have very high anticipation that such a golden, diamond laden target will receive much adverse attention on the lead up, and during the event!
Greg Wendt, Executive Director ,  Appsian
January 07, 2020
ERP transactions have traditionally been available (only) behind corporate firewalls.
Enterprises can expect the trend of increased data breaches in ERP systems to continue to rise in 2020. Since ERP was first designed as an application product, ERP systems cannot evolve alongside an organization's ever growing IT environment and are unable to integrate with advanced security initiatives. It is and will remain very challenging to keep ERP systems up-to-date and due to the business criticality of these applications, enterprises are wary of switching them out entirely. In order to secure ERP systems in 2020, business owners must realize the criticality of their businesses’ usability of ERP apps. It is the business owner who is more familiar with the users, and as Gartner concluded, it is the user – not the provider – who fails to manage the controls used to protect an organization’s data. With the growing number of connected applications running across the company, such as payment and HR apps, business owners need to evolve their ERP systems and go beyond firewalls. This year there will be a shift of CIO’s from systems technology experts to data-centric experts as security increasingly becomes more of a data level issue. As enterprises become more and more aware that the security of sensitive ERP data is a high priority especially with the rise in data privacy regulations such as CCPA, there will be a rise in CDO roles as well as a shift in the roles of CIO’s from focus on systems to a focus on data. This shift will cause many challenges though, as the majority of CIO’s do not specialize in the systems aspect of ERP. Yet, the rise in data-centric compliance initiatives as well as the deployment of fundamental security tools such as multi-factor authentication and SSO within the enterprise, will ease the transition from a systems-centric CIO to a data-centric CIO. Additionally, from an organizational perspective, we can expect more CIO and CISOs at the board level as organizations continue to mature and invest further in security and understand the varying operational budgets. We can expect more enterprises adopting Privileged access management (PAM) as a key IT security project as well as effective access controls due to heightened third-party risk. PAM is the first, fundamental level of data protection, privacy and compliance when logging and auditing are concerned, and with more and more data privacy regulations on the horizon, PAM will become a key IT security project in the coming year. Additionally, given that the majority (83%) of organisations engaging with third parties to provide business services identified risks, organizations must hold all third parties at greater liability and bound them by their contracts as to data protocols if breached in 2020. Users will increasingly demand ERP access beyond their corporate networks. As organizations continue to ask more of their employees, employees will insist that their ERP transactions are available from any location, at any time. In order to maintain high levels of security, ERP transactions have traditionally been available (only) behind corporate firewalls. However, this model immediately causes user push-back, especially as more organizations rely on mobile workforces to scale and keep business running in the coming years. When enterprises insist that employees only execute their ERP transactions when they have access to a corporate network, users will inevitably avoid it which will cause increased strain on an organization across functions. Therefore, in 2020, we can expect more organizations to invest in solutions that focus on enhancing access controls and logging. More and more organizations will begin to understand the importance of expanding access as a table stakes initiative as productivity requirements shift, demanding users to be as mobile as possible.
Sivan Nir, Senior Analyst,  Skybox Security Research Lab
January 06, 2020
Expect to see a continuous arms race take place between cybersecurity teams and cybercriminals.
‘Two can play at that game’ – both security teams and cyber adversaries harness AI and automation It is not just security teams that will deploy AI and automation next year. As cybercriminals continue to become increasingly organised, their use of technology also grows more sophisticated. Some of the same tools used by cybersecurity teams to stave off attacks will also be used by black hat hackers as they attempt to create new attack vectors and tailor social engineering attacks. Expect to see a continuous arms race take place between cybersecurity teams and cybercriminals. As criminal intelligence increases, the protections required to combat attacks need to also improve. Faced with stretched resources, there will be mounting pressure in 2020 for the CISO to make smart investments in cybersecurity and automation that will help them to combat increasingly sophisticated criminal attacks. 5G and growth of IoT will expand the attack surface 5G will bring businesses numerous benefits including speed and connectivity. This will, inevitable, lead to greater investment in internet-connected devices and the growth of IoT across both the business and consumer landscape. However, this will also mean the development of a wider attack surface. Knowing how insecure IoT devices can be, this is something that businesses need to be particularly attuned to. It’s critical that they are able to ensure that the security surrounding any new investment is watertight and they need to have visibility over their expanded, and increasingly fragmented, attack surface. If they don’t, they will be opening themselves up to a greater number of attacks. Phishing attacks will rise in popularity In 2020, we’re likely to see phishing attacks rise in popularity. Right now, we’re seeing an increase of these kinds of attacks on SMS, social media platforms and gaming sites as criminals attempt to widen the diversity of their phishing portfolio. Public sector organisations brace for impact Public sector infrastructure attacks are highly likely to increase in volume and severity in 2020. There are two main reasons for this. First, these are very attractive targets for malicious actors, particularly those acting on behalf of a nation state. And second, they’re an easy target. The technology used within public sector networks is notorious for being outdated, outmoded and difficult, if not impossible, to patch. Another 2019 NCSC report, Active Cyber Defence found that over 318 public sector networks still use Windows XP despite the fact that Microsoft pulled almost all support for it in 2014. As Windows withdraws support for Windows 7 in January 2020, the number of unsupported devices within the public sector will no doubt soar.
HItoshi Kokumai, President,  Mnemonic Security, Inc.
January 05, 2020
In 2020 may we expect to see off the 'password-less' hype.
In 2020 may we expect to see off the 'password-less' hype. Assume that the password is removed from cyber security Then digital identity platforms would have only two authenticators - physical tokens and biometrics. Biometrics by its nature requires a fallback measure against false rejection/non-match, and only the physical token could be the fallback measure for biometrics in this 'password-less' situation. Here we have only two scenarios. (1) authentication by a physical token, with an option of adding another token. (Imagine an ATM which dispenses money without asking for your PIN = numbers-only password) (2) authentication by a biometrics deployed in a security-lowering ‘multi-entrance’ method with a physical token as the fallback measure, with an option of adding another token. Its security is even lower than (1). It would certainly be a very nice place for criminals. We should say a loud bye-bye to the hype of criminal-friendly 'password-less' authentication before it is too late.
Nilesh Dherange, CTO,  Gurucul
January 01, 2020
Expect to see a significant spike in 5G handsets this year, making the attack surface exponentially higher
Expect to see a significant spike in 5G handsets this year, making the attack surface exponentially higher Major 5G network deployments are expected in 2020, and the technology will create opportunities across many industries, but also will create increased threats from the cyber dark side. With the EU5 5G market is anticipated to show a triple-digit growth rate in the forecasted period 2019 – 2025 (ResearchAndMarkets.com), enterprises looking at 5G present security problems with disparate network configurations and very different solutions and approaches from vendors. Expect even more supply chain attacks
  • Cyber criminals look for the easiest path to achieve their goals, and sometimes that path runs straight through third party vendors. Attacks via the supply chain are already prevalent. Both the infamous Target data breach of 2013 and the destructive Stuxnet attack uncovered in 2010 were initiated through vulnerable third-party providers.
  • When many people think about the insider threat, they’re most likely imagining malicious employees or accidental insiders. But third-party vendors are another type of insider threat that sometimes seem to be overlooked. Whether it’s a supplier, an external developer, a service contractor or someone else, third parties have access to critical systems. Many of these third parties have weak cybersecurity programs and processes, making them a rich target for cyber criminals and an avenue into even bigger prizes.
    • David Richardson, senior director of product management ,  Lookout
    January 01, 2020
    2FA is dead. Long live MFA.
  • Mobile Will Become the Primary Phishing Attack Vector -- Lookout expects credential phishing attempts targeting mobile devices to become more common than traditional email-based attacks. Traditional secure email gateways block potential phishing emails and malicious URLs, which works for protecting corporate email from account takeover attacks, but neglects mobile attack vectors, including personal email, social networking, and other mobile centric messaging platforms such as secure messaging apps and SMS/MMS. Moreover, mobile devices are targeted not only because of these new avenues but also because the personal nature of the device and its user interface. Enterprises must realize that when it comes to social engineering in a post-perimeter world, corporate email is not the only, or even the primary, attack vector used.
  • 2FA is dead. Long live MFA. -- Authentication will move from two-factor to multi-factor, including biometrics in 2020. Most companies have implemented one time authorization codes (OTAC) to provide two-factor authentication (2FA), but Lookout, and others in the industry, have already seen OTAC targeted by advanced phishing attacks. To protect against credential theft and to address regulatory compliance, enterprises are increasingly adopting MFA and biometrics using mobile devices. This new approach strengthens authentication and improves user experience, but it is critical that the mobile device is free from compromise.
  • Threat Actors will Leverage Machine Learning to Operate Autonomously -- One example of where we may see attackers implement machine learning is into the execution of phishing campaigns. Phishing lures and landing pages will be A/B tested by AI algorithms to improve conversion rates, while new domains will be generated and registered by AI algorithms. These enhancements will allow attacks to move faster than most existing solutions could detect them.
  • 2020 Election Hacking Will Focus on Mobile - As cyber attacks have evolved to target mobile devices because of their nature and form factor, so will cyber attacks in the 2020 Presidential Election. Spear phishing campaigns are moving beyond the traditional email-based phishing attacks we saw in the 2016 election cycle to advanced attacks that involve encrypted messaging apps, social media and fake voice calls. Before the next election is over, we will likely see some kind of compromise as the result of a social engineering or mobile phishing attack, particularly as presidential campaigns embrace mobile devices in their canvassing efforts.
  • Partnerships Are the New Consolidation - Within the past decade there have been many mergers and acquisitions within the security industry. That trend will likely continue, but now vendors will also tightly integrate their solutions to improve enterprise security. And, as we move into 2020 and beyond, a new trend is emerging that will see security vendors forming alliances -- even with those they consider their competitors -- and strategically collaborating to combat threats for the greater good. A recent example of this is the App Defense Alliance, which was launched in late 2019 to combat malicious apps on Google Play. These alliances also have a positive effect on AI solutions, as the corpus of data grows for Machine Learning algorithms to ingest.
    • Tyler Reguly, Manager of security R&D ,  Tripwire
    January 01, 2020
    2020 NEEDS to be all about the consumer when it comes to security.
    Whether or not it will be is a different question, but 2020 NEEDS to be all about the consumer when it comes to security. The world of end user electronics and services created a navigational nightmare for everyone. Personal account breaches and password reuse can put corporations at risk to improved phishing attacks. Smart devices are everywhere, connecting to everything. They provide such a large attack surface that they are a problem. 0.04% of Disney+ accounts saw password disclosure (most likely via password reuse), but I’ve heard from many people that they “won’t use Disney+ because it was hacked.” This type of FUD could put a smaller organization in jeopardy financially. Additionally, websites like IndieGoGo and Kickstarter allow anyone with an idea to fundraiser for a new smart device, regardless of how much domain knowledge the creator has. This leads to the creation of many insecure devices that find their way into homeowner networks regularly. Consumers need to be aware of what they are doing and the risks they create for business, for their employers, and especially for themselves.”
    Tim Chen, CEO,  DomainTools
    January 01, 2020
    Security will become a leading decision criteria for the purchase of Cloud services.
  • DNS over HTTPs (DoH) adoption will start to get real traction, further contributing to the anonymization of the internet, to the detriment of security postures worldwide.
  • Security will become a leading decision criteria for the purchase of Cloud services, it will no longer just be about cost, flexibility, tooling and support.
  • Cybersecurity firms and products will, appropriately, be considered part of the military industrial complex. Offensive weaponry, espionage resources, and defensive technologies will be treated on par within traditional military budgets and take an increasing share as each year passes.
    • Oleg Kolesnikov, VP of threat research,  Securonix
    January 01, 2020
    The single biggest security threat of 2020 will be targeted mass-scale attacks involving corporate infrastructure in the cloud.
    Based on the real-world attacks seen in the wild in recent months, in my opinion, the single biggest security threat of 2020 will be targeted mass-scale attacks involving corporate infrastructure in the cloud as well as legacy and third-party software components, e.g. targeted ransomware, financial services, and ICS/industrial IoT attacks
    Darell Long, VP of product management ,  One Identity
    January 01, 2020
    Compliance Hits all Industries Hard
    Rise of the Vulnerable Machines In 2020, robotics process automation (RPA) will continue its disruptive rise and become even more ingrained in our everyday lives. By the end of 2019, Gartner predicts that RPA revenue will reach $1.3B and forecasts even more growth in the new year. However, there is one big issue when it comes to this integration of RPA - security. With the rapid adoption of RPA, security has become an afterthought, leaving major vulnerabilities. Like we’ve seen with other innovations, there will be a significant breach to RPA technology in 2020, as this technology will draw attention from cybercriminals who are after the privileged data RPA technologies hold. Unfortunately, security will be applied once it\'s too late and regulations are forced on the use of RPA technology. Getting Burned by the Cloud There is a “gold rush” for organizations to move their data to the cloud, with everyone wanting to jump on the cloud bandwagon. The problem is many leaping before they look. Large organizations are making rapid moves to the cloud without ensuring their data is secured in transit and once it’s there. In 2020, there will be multiple organizations who deal with data privacy breaches and regulatory fines, as these steps are not being adequately addressed from the beginning of the move. Even with the Shared Responsibility Model and news about vulnerabilities with cloud security, we foresee many organizations failing to conduct due diligence and being burned by leaving their data insecure in the cloud. The result will be them finding out too late that proper identity governance and privileged access management practices could have been applied to data in its on-prem state and continue through the transition into the cloud. Compliance Hits all Industries Hard In 2020, we will see companies across all industries struggle with the integration of proactive data privacy practices and policies. GDPR and other regulations in the works will punish those organizations that are negligent around data handling. As companies notify customers following breaches, if it is found that proper data protection practices, such as identity governance and administration and privileged access management are not being implemented, we will see harsher punishments. We’ll see a rush from companies backtracking and working to implement the right security tools and practices after a breach. Data Theft Market Continues to Boom In the next year, data will continue as a hot commodity that cybercriminals are after, and organizations will continue to drop the ball on protecting it. In today’s data-driven economy, data is more valuable than oil and hackers are more than aware of the profits they could garner from stolen privileged account credentials. In the new year, as organizations continue to fail at implementing privileged account management (PAM) and identity governance and administration (IGA) in order to properly secure and govern the data they hold, we’ll see companies no longer able to keep a competitive edge and fall to the wayside as others more security-centric organizations rise as customers know to trust those focused on protecting their data. AI is No Longer “Smoke-and-Mirrors.” AI has the opportunity to go from being an underutilized tool, seen as “smoke-and-mirrors” to providing real value to organizations. AI and analytics will change the way identity governance and administration (IGA) is implemented for companies and will provide a major step in the right and more secure direction of continued governance of access to a company’s enterprise and the data it holds. The reason AI and analytics were not properly secured and governed in the past was due to the fact that many organizations were not aware of how to integrate AI and analytics into their security and governance program. However, in 2020, companies are now at a point that they are more comfortable with AI and fully understand the high value it brings into the security program and now they need to step up and secure and govern it in an effective way.
    Hugo van den Toorn, Manager, Offensive Security,  Outpost24
    January 01, 2020
    Looking at the global political situation, nation-state attackers are also likely to make some headlines next year.
    What will be the top five cybersecurity threats to businesses in 2020? Will ransomware and BEC attacks still be the biggest threats or will any new ones come to light?
  • Supply chain attacks are a constantly developing threat. Although overall, they seem limited to more advanced and determined adversaries, the risk is evolving. What to do when you struggle to catch the big fish? Poison its bait! Target a supplier that has far less security control in place and from that ‘island’ you can jump straight onto your target. From a defensive perspective this is difficult thing to prevent. The larger the organisation, the harder it is to enforce security and perform business impact assessments for each and every supplier. 2020 might just be the year that gives us more large-scale examples of this threat.
  • I think ransomware is a prevalent threat and still something that should be taken seriously in 2020. We see that large organisations are well aware of the risk and taking the necessary precautions. Looking at the number of municipalities, hospitals and small businesses fallen prey to ransomware this year, we clearly see a shift towards the public sector and SMEs. As these targets overall have lesser security, chances are that a greater number will fall victim and actually pay the ransom, making ransomware still very profitable for adversaries. Good to note is that ransomware still, more often than not, seems to rely mainly on the human element… Which bring us to the next point: phishing.
  • Business email compromise and phishing in general is ever evolving and will most likely continue to grow in both volume and sophistication. The past year we have seen an increase in advanced phishing methods targeting applications secured with two-factor authentication (2FA) and almost all reporting phishing website appear to use a secure HTTPS connection. Although it is a good trend that 2FA and use of HTTPS is being adopted, we see that end-users still fall prey to phishing. Hopefully 2020 will also be the year of increased support and adoption for hardware authentication devices.
  • In line with phishing, SMS phishing (or Smishing) seems to be on the rise. More and more Smishing campaign appear to be executed by adversaries, most of which are going full-circle to where we were ten-or-so years ago with email: The sender can easily be spoofed, and we will rely on the inherent trust users have in this type of messages. Most Smishing campaigns don’t seem to focus that much on the content of the text message, as long as the content puts some pressure on the victim and the company name that is used as sender matches the victim’s profile they will click. The included hyperlinks are often not even masking the fact that it is an illicit webpage: ‘https://resetyouroutpost24password.evilhackerwebsite.com’… right!
    • What impact will GDPR have in 2020? Will we see larger fines than those against BA and Marriott?
  • Hopefully we will see the effects of GDPR. We seem to have surpassed the ‘peak of inflated expectations’ (to put it in Gartner terms), where each and every vendor drives on the ‘GDPR fear’. In 2020 we will hopefully see realistic fines and proportioned action on violations of GDPR.
    • What will be the leading cause of data breaches in 2020?
  • The human element will most likely remain the leading cause of data breaches.
    • How will the most successful cybercriminals operate in 2020? State-sponsored hacking attacks? As part of cybercrime rings? Lone warriors?
  • Cybercrime is constantly growing, with new phishing and ransomware attacks (and associated tools) I expect cyber-criminals to have the biggest impact next year. Looking at the global political situation, nation-state attackers are also likely to make some headlines next year. However, with these actors it might also happen without it ever making the news. Only time will tell!
    • Asma Zubair, Sr. Manager, IAST Product Management ,  Synopsys
    December 25, 2019
    Organizations need to test their applications throughout the development process.
    In 2020, we know that attackers will continue to exploit all applications, end-points, and networks they possibly can. This includes, but isn’t limited to, web and mobile apps (internal or external), IoT devices in smart homes, and even the 5G network as it is being rolled out. Attackers will also continue to use the latest and greatest technologies (be it in machine learning, AI, or open source components that are freely available) to carry out ever-more sophisticated attacks at even greater scale. At the same time, organizations will continue to struggle as they try to balance competing priorities: the need to improve security, reduce time to market, and complete projects within budget and time constraints. As we look to what will change in the year to come, California's SB-327 IoT bill will take effect on Jan 1, 2020 requiring manufacturers to build reasonable security into their connected devices. This is a step in the right direction as it will establish minimum standards and improve security of IoT devices available in the market. I anticipate there will be more legislative activity in 2020, especially in the US. The California Consumer Privacy Act will also take effect on January 1, 2020. I expect more states to follow suit. If done properly, regulations will bring about the accountability needed to improve the overall state of cybersecurity. We saw several high-profile GDPR-related lawsuits, fines, and settlements in 2019. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see more of these to hit the headlines in the coming year. Organizations tend to focus a good deal of attention to their end-point protection and network security, and this is indeed very important. But applications, another very critical piece in the overall security puzzle, often don’t get as much attention and therefore tend to become a weak link in terms of security. Organizations need to test their applications throughout the development process for security vulnerabilities using methods such as interactive application security testing (IAST), static application security testing (SAST), or dynamic application security testing (DAST). They must also actively work to address the vulnerabilities detected by these testing methods.
    Steve Cohen, Security Services Manager,  Synopsys
    December 25, 2019
    Developers, for example, will require access to the management plane to deploy applications.
    In 2020, I believe we’ll see the accelerated adoption of finer granular objects to drive efficiencies. As developers adopt these finer granular objects within their cloud applications, such as containers, microservices, micro-segmentation, and the like, security testing tools will need to be object aware in order to identify unique risks and vulnerabilities introduced by utilising these objects. I anticipate that new approaches to collecting security related data may become necessary in the cloud. In addition to application logs, cloud API access will be seen as necessary. There will also be a growing focus on centralised logging in the upcoming year. In addition to application security, the cloud management plane will become an additional security layer that needs addressing in 2020. Developers, for example, will require access to the management plane to deploy applications. Incorrect settings here could expose the application to security risks as sensitive information flows through it. Reduced transparency around what’s going on within a given application will likely be a growing trend. A cloud provider doesn’t necessarily tell you what security controls exist for the PaaS services they expose to you. Businesses will therefore need to make some assumptions about their security considerations and stance. In terms of data security and integrity in the cloud, there will be more of a need to have proper policies in place so prevent improper disclosure, alteration or destruction of user data. Policies must factor in the confidentiality, integrity and availability across multiple system interfaces of user data. In 2020, the adoption of PaaS and serverless architecture will provide even more of an opportunity to dramatically reduce the attack surface within the cloud.
    Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
    December 25, 2019
    With digital assistants operating in an “always listening” mode, an embarrassing “live mic” recording of a public figure will emerge.
    Cyber-attacks on 2020 candidates will become more brazen. While attacks on campaign websites have already occurred in past election cycles, targeted attacks on a candidate’s digital identity and personal devices will mount. With digital assistants operating in an “always listening” mode, an embarrassing “live mic” recording of a public figure will emerge. This recording may not be associated directly with a device owned by the public figure, but rather with them being a third party to the device. For example, the conversation being captured as “background noise”. With the high value of healthcare data to cybercriminals and a need for accurate healthcare data for patient care, a blockchain-based health management system will emerge in the US. Such a system could offer the dual value of protecting patient data from tampering while reducing the potential for fraudulent claims being submitted to insurance providers.
    Emile Monette, Director of Value Chain Security ,  Synopsys
    December 25, 2019
    Additionally, a continued need for software testing throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC) will also persist as a focus in 2020.
    In the year to come, I anticipate that we’ll see continued developments in software transparency (e.g., NTIA Software Component Transparency efforts). Additionally, a continued need for software testing throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC) will also persist as a focus in 2020—most assuredly a positive step in terms of firms understanding the criticality of proactive security maturity. I also have reason to believe we’ll see increased efforts to secure the hardware supply chain, and specifically efforts to develop secure microelectronic design and fabrication will come into focus in the upcoming year.
    Jonathan Deveaux, Head of Enterprise Data Protection,  comforte AG
    December 25, 2019
    Companies are subject to various data security and data privacy regulations.
    New terminology coming: One term many technology professionals in the U.S. will all be hearing a lot is “DSAR.” What is a DSAR? A DSAR is a “Data Subject Access Request.” It is the act, from a consumer to an organization, requesting the details of how their personal data is being used within that organization. Additional requests from DSARs could be made to delete their data, or to disallow the sale of their data. Technology professionals can look within their organization today and ask how many times are end-users requesting for an ‘audit’ of their data. The question is, can they provide this information if they were asked today? Get ready for this term, as upcoming data privacy laws (such as the CCPA data privacy law going into effect January 1, 2020) may require organizations to respond to DSARs within a certain timeframe. The Return of PCI DSS: For the past two years, data privacy regulations and laws have been getting much of the attention in compliance. The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) have been a principal model when it comes to data security for payment cardholder data. In 14 years, no organization who was or is 100% PCI DSS compliant has experienced a data breach of its payment card data. Many organizations, however, have difficulty in achieving 100% compliance, therefore choose to compensate for this and declare certain data security controls that are in place, while they are attempting to reach the PCI DSS requirement. Word is getting out that when PCI DSS v4.0 is finalized towards the end of 2020, the use of Compensating Controls as a compliance method will be no longer allowed. The PCI Security Standards Council will provide more guidance on this in the coming year. The convergence of data security technologies: Companies are subject to various data security and data privacy regulations that demand different ways of how data should be protected. Up until now, the capabilities to meet the different regulatory requirements are available by mixing products from different vendors. At the same time, several recent surveys have shown that skills-shortage and the complexity of current security solution portfolios are amongst the top challenges for CISOs. The market is asking for simplification and ease of operations. As a result, we will see that the convergence of protection methods like tokenization, format-preserving encryption, and data masking onto single data security platforms will have much attention in 2020.
    Simon Roe, Product Manager,  Outpost24
    December 25, 2019
    Predictive risk prioritisation will continue to gain traction.
    Appsec World of Predictions 1. Websites will continue to be hacked! Some of them will result in big hefty GDPR related fines. Many of these will likely be through third-party components. Magecart will continue to feature highly in the successful hacks that impact organisations financial data. 2. DevSecOps will continue to gain traction within organisations, both large enterprise and smaller companies. The tools to enable security being easily based into the CI/CD process will become more readily available. To further enable DevSecOps, education will gain an increase in attention as developers are pushed more to being both security champions and coders. The need for organisations to have a well-developed, and embedded education programme covering the key aspects of secure coding, the OWASP top 10 etc will become more apparent with the increased adoption of DevSecOps 3. Cloud adoption across the entire DevOps SDLC will continue to increase as organisations see benefits in using cloud throughout the Software development lifecycle, through ease of use, lower compute costs and other benefits. This continual increase will see Cloud becoming a target for threat actors in 2020 4. Despite the adoption of Shift left and Dev(Sec)Ops we will still see Web breaches being one of the largest reasons attacks are successful. This will be especially true as organisations continue to developer applications quickly to meet ever changing market demands. Sadly, the OWASP top 10 is still fairly static in the top issues, and despite training and education available to help developers improve secure coding we will still see the same kinds of issues across many applications 5. To combat the continual breach of applications, and the ever increasing demands on time brought on by DevSecOps practises, organisations will look for a more continuous way to assess critical applications to give them greater visibility of the application throughout the lifecycle, irrespective of where and when it is deployed or updated; continually feeding back into the development backlog for efficient management and handling. Threat intelligence Organisations will continue to adopt a risk-based prioritisation for vulnerability management and remediation. As pressure increases on organisations to remediate quickly, this approach helps focus efforts on what to remediate and when, moving from a patch all critical to patch vulnerabilities that pose a true risk to my business. Predictive risk prioritisation will continue to gain traction as vendors build predictive models to try to further enhance risk-based prioritisation of vulnerabilities. These models will attempt to guide organisations in what vulnerabilities are likely to be weaponised and used next. Through 2020 organisations will start to adopt these types of services more and more to build more effective vulnerability management programmes
    Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
    December 25, 2019
    t's not like you can configure your security solution (firewalls, IPS, DLP etc) to block these transactions.
    BEC impacts finance teams more than IT, so there are few, if any, controls in place to identify and stop this fraudulent activity. It's not like you can configure your security solution (firewalls, IPS, DLP etc) to block these transactions. BEC traverses boundaries and becomes part of the fraud team’s work (if there even is a fraud team in the organization). For these reasons, BEC attacks will be on the rise in 2020.
    Sergio Loureiro, Cloud Security Director ,  Outpost24
    December 25, 2019
    Cloud providers will increase market share with customers having low legacy architectures.
    1. In 2019 we have seen a strong growth of multi-cloud adoption, with more than 73% of organisations using 2 or more cloud providers. Organisations and business units are choosing the best provider for their use individual cases. This will bring added attack surfaces and with the lack of skills and lack of homogeneity on cloud controls, we will witness more cloud breaches, mainly due to cloud misconfigurations. 2. Cloud providers will continue to push into security, with integrated solutions, such as Azure Security Center, AWS Security Hub or GCP Command Center. Cloud providers will increase market share with customers having low legacy architectures, but continue to struggle with multi-cloud and complex hybrid architectures. 3. Containers and shift left security will continue its path to widespread adoption. The next phase will be the adoption of security by design through Infrastructure as Code, such as AWS Cloud Formation, Azure Resource Manager and GCP Cloud Deployment Manager.
    Anna Chung, Principal Researcher ,  Unit 42, Palo Alto Networks
    December 23, 2019
    Prioritising highly-automated security solutions that cover multiple environments will increase visibility.
    Within the Deep and Dark Web, ransomware attacks are expected to continue in 2020. This year, my team and I came across an increasing number of threat actors selling ransomware, ransomware-as-a-service, and ransomware tutorials. Underground products and services like these enable malicious threat actors who are not technically savvy to enter the game. Threat actors will continue exploring new methods to monetise compromised IoT devices, beyond IoT botnets and IoT-based VPNs, due to the uncapped profit potential. IoT devices remain a popular target among hackers, mostly because IoT security awareness and education is not as prevalent as it should be, and the number of IoT devices will continue to grow at an exponential rate as 5G develops and becomes mainstream. We’re continuing to see instances where the failure to configure containers properly is leading to the loss of sensitive information and as a result, default configurations are posing significant security risks to organisations. Misconfigurations, such as using default container names and leaving default service ports exposed to the public, leave organisations vulnerable to targeted reconnaissance. The implications can vary greatly, as we’ve already seen simple misconfigurations within cloud services lead to severe impacts on organisations. “When a company is beginning to address or prepare for these types of attacks, it’s important they never expose a Docker daemon to the internet without a proper authentication mechanism. Note that by default the Docker Engine (CE) is not exposed to the internet. Key recommendations include: Incorporate Unix sockets – Using these allow you to communicate with Docker daemon locally or use SSH to connect to a remote docker daemon. Leverage the firewall – Whitelist incoming traffic to a small sets of sources against firewall rules to provide an extra added layer of security. Caution against the unknown – Never pull Docker images from unknown registries or unknown user namespaces. Employ always-on searches – Frequently check for any unknown containers or images in your system. Identify malicious containers and prevent cryptojacking activities – When a new vulnerability in the internal container environments is revealed, it is critical to patch it up quickly as attackers will be on a race to exploit any systems they can access. Having tools that actively scan your environment for known vulnerabilities and provide alerts on dangerous configurations can help to maintain the security of all container components consistently and over time. Integrate security into DevOps workflows – This will allow for your security teams to scale their efforts in an automated way. Developers have a lot of power in the cloud, and your security needs to be able to keep up. Maintain runtime protection – As your organisation’s cloud footprint grows, being able to automatically model and whitelist application behavior becomes a powerful tool for securing cloud workloads against attacks and compromises. Many data breaches today are driven by financially motivated cyber threat actors, and this type of attack prefers targets that have rich personal identifiable information (PII), including financial institutes, hospitals, hotels, airlines, and almost all e-commerce sites. From an underground economic perspective, this is data that can be quickly monetised and resold multiple times. Different data has different buyers, but overall speaking in regard to PII, payment information is preferred due to the card-not-present type of fraud. Therefore, sites that process and collect individual payment information typically are more attractive to attackers in this instance. While we have seen a certain amount of cyber-offensive behavior using AI, such as identity impersonation by using deep faking, we are still in the very early stages of seeing the full potential of AI-enabled attacks. On the flipside, we are seeing an increase in cyber defenders using AI to detect and mitigate threats. Businesses and CSOs should prioritise security awareness training for all employees, going beyond just explaining how cyber-attacks occur and how they may impact an organisation as a whole, but educating their workforce at individual level on proactive steps they can take to identify and prevent security attacks. Simple exercises like issuing phishing email detection tests or software update reminders, help raise security awareness among employees to make for more secure daily operations and help reduce the success rate of attacks. One of the major security challenges facing today’s digital age is the fact that there are too many devices and security policies in place, making it difficult to monitor and maintain. Prioritising highly-automated security solutions that cover multiple environments will increase visibility and control over the entire operational environment by simplifying the management process, reducing costs and freeing up more time to identify the existing pain points and future roadmaps.
    Josh Bohls, Founder,  Inkscreen
    December 21, 2019
    Organizations are better off expecting mobile data and internet traffic to be accessed.
    A world leader's mobile phone will be hacked and his or her personal photos and videos will be released to the world, exposing some embarrassing situations and potential risks to national security. Another prediction: When it comes to mobile security and especially images and media security, we can expect the worse. Everything anyone does on a connected device is likely to be tracked, copied, monitored, and stored. Chalk it up to bad actors, lazy developers, insidious business models, lax data privacy standards - it doesn't really matter any more. Organizations are better off expecting mobile data and internet traffic to be accessed and then it's their responsibility to be aware of what their employees and stakeholders do and share online. In 2020, we’ll see enterprise and government customers begin get serious about protecting and media such as photos and videos on employee mobile devices, both to ensure employee privacy for personal data, and for compliance and governance over corporate data.
    Mike Jordan, VP of Research,  The Shared Assessments Program
    December 21, 2019
    Continuous monitoring technologies and services will converge with traditional assessment procedures.
    There will be a general theme of convergence in Third Party Risk Management. More organizations will realize the cost and time-saving benefits of standardized risk assessment questionnaires for initial information gathering from vendors. By adopting standardized questionnaires like the Shared Assessments SIGs, service providers will be able to provide one questionnaire for a large number of their customers rather than having to answer hundreds of different questionnaires with similar content. Outsourcing organizations will also receive faster turnaround times by utilizing these standardized questionnaires. Continuous monitoring technologies and services will converge with traditional assessment procedures to reduce the amount of time consuming validation work while still allowing for in-depth assessment where needed. Monitoring services will map to standardized questionnaires and procedures as well as external reference documents such as standards and regulations, creating a common taxonomy or language that will tie these previously separate practices together.
    Jason Kent, Hacker in Residence,  Cequence Security
    December 21, 2019
    Sophisticated phishing campaigns will target credentials.
    If organizations are to make it through 2020 with systems intact, they have to watch out for the ever changing threat landscape. More and more attacks against systems with threats coming from internal and external vectors. Sophisticated phishing campaigns will target credentials, those credentials will be used to attack systems with data extraction and ransomware. Attackers are looking for chinks in the armor, we all need to be ever vigilant in enhancing our security posture.
    Tom Garrubba, Senior Director and CISO,  Shared Assessments
    December 21, 2019
    A major defense department contractor will be breached by a foreign entity/state.
    We will see a rise in Chief Data Officer (CDO) roles within organizations and they will have the same c-suite clout as Chief Information Officers (CIO’s) Privacy breaches (mishandling of personal data) will become more of a concern for companies to control and manage than security breaches We will see a Nation State attempt to hack the results of the upcoming US Election - and it won’t be Russia or Ukraine A major defense department contractor will be breached by a foreign entity/state…and it will be through a third party We will see another Bradley Manning/Edward Snowden-type data breach in which a US intelligence officer releases confidential information to Wikileaks or a similar entity.
    Willy Leichter, VP of Marketing,  Virsec
    December 21, 2019
    Ransomware can be thwarted with frequent backups.
    Ransomware ‘creativity’ will increase. Ransomware has always been a crude, blunt instrument for attacks that remains popular because it works. Once attackers have a foothold, it’s easier for them to encrypt data for ransom, than to exfiltrate data to sell on the dark web. And cryptocurrencies now make it easy for criminals to monetize attacks anonymously. Ransomware can be thwarted with frequent backups, and runtime attack detection, but there are still many soft targets, and entrepreneurial criminals with new creative schemes. For example, recent attacks have encrypted data and threatened to expose it publicly if the victim doesn’t pay up. While this is probably a bluff, it raises the perceived stakes for victims, increasing their desperation and willingness to pay.
    Laurence Pitt, Global Security Strategy Director,  Juniper Networks
    December 21, 2019
    The Masad Stealer attack, reported by Juniper Threat Labs in late 2019.
    Any threat that costs money, and especially where it affects public money (government and healthcare) will remain newsworthy. We’ll see more attacks using common vectors, such as phishing, download via malvertisiting, etc., but also attacks that use old methods with new vectors. The Masad Stealer attack, reported by Juniper Threat Labs in late 2019, is a good example of this, where data (and money) was stolen via malware injected into a used and respected piece of software.
    Rosa Smothers, SVP of Cyber Operations,  KnowBe4
    December 21, 2019
    The media is replete with stories regarding insider threats posed by our acknowledged adversaries and some “uneasy” allies.
    Governments such as China, Russia – and as seen more recently with Saudi Arabia’s recruitment of a Twitter employee – will continue to pose counterintelligence (i.e., insider) threats to corporate America and our allies. The media is replete with stories regarding insider threats posed by our acknowledged adversaries and some “uneasy” allies. There is no return on investment to spend millions of dollars in time, money and effort to cyber access to a network when an intelligence service can spend less than $100,000.00 to gain the information they need by recruiting a willing employee with financial (or otherwise) vulnerabilities. Any organization with significant personally identifying information, especially as it relates to people in countries with politically vulnerable populations, should pay special attention to their insider threat education efforts.
    Mounir Hahad, Head ,  Juniper Threat Labs, Juniper Networks
    December 21, 2019
    There are three major events in 2020 that will certainly be a magnet to cyber criminals and nation state actors.
    There are three major events in 2020 that will certainly be a magnet to cyber criminals and nation state actors: the U.S. presidential elections, the first ever online U.S. census and the Olympic games in Tokyo. I suspect we will identify meddling attempts on social media, attempts at infiltrating campaign staff, security holes in the census process and attempts to exploit them, and that some attack on the Olympics infrastructure will probably succeed to some extent.
    Kai Roer, Security Culture Advocate,  KnowBe4
    December 21, 2019
    A combination of training, assessments and a structured process is being implemented to manage the human factors.
    In 2020, the use of the term security culture will continue to increase as more organizations understand what it takes to reduce risk and manage security in their workforce. A combination of training, assessments and a structured process is being implemented to manage the human factors that influence security.
    James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
    December 21, 2019
    As energy facilities continue to be targeted for cyber attacks.
    As energy facilities continue to be targeted for cyber attacks, the need for Operation Technology (OT) departments and Information Technology (IT) to collaboratively solve the cybersecurity issues will be an increased importance for organizations. They will need to collaborate with their own corporate Security Operations Center (SOC) or utilize virtual SOCs to continually monitor their SCADA or DCS networks monitoring network activity and assets connecting and disconnecting from the networks.
    Jacqueline Jayne, Security Awareness Advocate, APAC,  KnowBe4
    December 21, 2019
    Business email compromise will escalate and cause major disruption to day-to-day activities across the globe.
    Business email compromise will escalate and cause major disruption to day-to-day activities across the globe, leading to the addition of compulsory new-school security awareness training and testing in business, academia, industry and government. This will, in turn, result in collaboration and sharing of ‘near misses’ related to cyber threats more than ever. At present, there is a lot of caution with sharing such information.
    Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
    December 21, 2019
    Fake videos and audio will be released close to the election time in order to discredit candidates or to swing votes.
    Deepfake technologies will be used to attempt to influence the 2020 elections in the United States and beyond. Fake videos and audio will be released close to the election time in order to discredit candidates or to swing votes. While these will be proven as fakes fairly rapidly, undecided voters will be influenced by the most realistic or believable fakes.
    Jelle Wieringa, Technical Evangelist,  KnowBe4
    December 21, 2019
    Combining a multi-attack vector to chain-link attacks is an excellent way to increase efficiency.
    We’ll see more targeted multi-vector attacks emerge. The bad guys are building increasingly more complex attacks to combat the increasing layers of defense. And while defensive measures are in no way sufficient in battling various attacks yet, the bad guys are always looking to increase the efficiency of their attack methods. Combining a multi-attack vector to chain-link attacks is an excellent way to increase efficiency and reduce the cost of an attack, which allows them to scale up even more.
    Roger Grimes, Data-driven Defence Evangelist ,  KnowBe4
    December 21, 2019
    Everyone knows they are the top two causes, but most of the world will not treat them like the top threats they are.
    Social engineering and unpatched software will remain the top two root causes for successful exploits as they have been for over three decades. Everyone knows they are the top two causes, but most of the world will not treat them like the top threats they are. Instead, they will be mostly ignored or weakly mitigated while most of the world concentrates more resources on things less likely to happen.
    Perry Carpenter, Chief Evangelist and Strategy Officer,  KnowBe4
    December 21, 2019
    A nation-state will decide to make a point and flex their cyber muscles by initiating large-scale manipulation of everyday consumer IoT products.
    A nation-state will decide to make a point and flex their cyber muscles by initiating large-scale manipulation of everyday consumer IoT products. In addition to the general panic and unease that is caused, other – even more series – impacts will reign across power grids and aspects of critical infrastructure.
    Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
    December 21, 2019
    We have seen political issues spill out to the cyber realm.
    We will see further Balkanization of the internet and its services. While countries like China have traditionally maintained its own infrastructure, we have seen political issues spill out to the cyber realm, with companies like Kaspersky and Huawei being banned in the U.S. We will likely see more products and services having to be tailored for local requirements and regulations.
    Stu Sjouwerman, Founder and CEO,  KnowBe4
    December 21, 2019
    In 2020, federal legislation will be passed.
    In 2020, federal legislation will be passed that makes any ransomware infection of more than 500 records automatically a data breach with all the resultant disclosure requirements and legal expenses.
    Bojan Simic, CTO,  HYPR
    December 18, 2019
    We will see an increase in IoT hacks that target critical infrastructure.
    1) MFA strategies will shift to passwordless logins eliminating the misuse of shared secrets Many of the data breaches occurring today can be directly linked to passwords and the information used to reset them. Hackers are scraping user data for “shared secrets” that will allow them to bypass verification questions. Think: simple and re-used passwords, mother’s maiden name, high school mascot, etc. Companies who recognize this will transform their systems and protocols to eliminate authentication risks linked to traditional password usage and employ alternatives features like biometrics for users. Thus, eliminating a major access point for hackers. 2) Identity Verification across industries will be standardized. In the past few years, a company’s ability to digitally verify an individual’s identity has become easier and widely adopted by businesses that primarily function online. You can open a bank account, or take out a loan without having to step foot into a physical location. Users only need to upload a photo of their ID or digital signature or input their social security number, etc. The options are numerous and offer convenience to the consumer. However, the proliferation of inputs has become unwieldy for regulators overseeing the usage of this information - making it difficult to manage. In 2020, companies can expect a rollout of standardized and approved methods of identity verification to streamline the job of regulating bodies so it’s easier for them to identify bad actors. 3) We will see an increase in IoT hacks that target critical infrastructure. In 2020, it’s estimated that the number of connected devices will reach 38+ billion- triple the 13.4B in 2015. The rise of 5G will make these gadgets more practical and popular as users will have access to reliable and powerful data. IoT devices have always been vulnerable to attack. I predict that a quarter of infrastructure attacks will be owed to IoT devices and their susceptibility to being overtaken. 4) 2020 will be the year of new regulations around data privacy and existing laws will have stricter enforcement In the past two years, GDPR has transformed from a European buzzword to an impending regulation that is changing the privacy practices of organizations all over the world. California has also proposed a privacy act in response to the major breaches of Equifax and Facebook, further solidifying how serious the matter of data protection is. Up until this point, regulatory bodies have allowed a grace period for companies to meet their standards - doling out warnings for those who hadn’t made changes. In 2020, companies who want to operate on a global level will have to kick into high gear and make sure they are 100% compliant. Lest they face major consequences like fines and business closures. 5) Machine learning and AI will be weaponized to execute cyber attacks in an automated manner Earlier this decade, artificial intelligence was a technology only being explored and executed by highly-lucrative companies and private institutions - as they were the only ones who could afford to create the algorithms. Now, AI is being sold to the masses and has become accessible to those looking to develop their own algorithms for only a few hundred dollars. In 2020, encouraged by its effectiveness and cheap price tag, nefarious players will weaponize AI to execute repetitive functions that formally needed a human operator. The elimination of manual hacks will increase the impact of data breaches, as computers will carry out the same “tasks” (filling in forms, copying and manipulation of audio, etc.) in a shorter period of time. More people will be affected without hackers having to extend much effort at all.
    Chris Kennedy, CISO and VP of customer success,  AttackIQ
    December 18, 2019
    MITRE ATT&CK will emerge as a method for improving organization's security postures.
    As cybercriminals are always evolving and creating new attack methods, organizations will be at even greater risk in 2020. To keep up with new threats, MITRE ATT&CK will emerge as one of the most beneficial tools for organizations as it allows them to predict the next steps of an attack based on known threats and focus resources on thwarting specific phases of a likely attack. MITRE ATT&CK also recently partnered with several enterprises to create the Center for Threat-Informed Defense, a research group dedicated to advancing a shared understanding of adversary behavior. No one can predict what new attack methods will come in 2020, but companies will increasingly lean heavily on the MITRE ATT&CK framework to inform their cybersecurity programs and identify gaps in coverage or configurations in need of remediation.
    Ben Goodman, SVP of global business and corporate development,  ForgeRock
    December 18, 2019
    2020 Will be the Beginning of the End of Passwords.
    Consumers already log in to dozens of protected resources everyday: from email, banking and financial accounts, social media, healthcare, government accounts, and beyond. Even when tools like TouchID are leveraged each of these resources currently still have an associated username and password that can be attacked. To save time and remember their credentials for all these sites, consumers reuse the same username and password across several sites. As a result, the user’s exposure from any one security breach on one of those profiles dramatically increases the odds that additional accounts can be compromised as well, allowing attackers to access far more sensitive information. Users can also put their employer at risk of being breached if they use the same login credentials across personal and professional accounts. Organizations have reacted to this risk by increasing their password policies and requiring more and diversified characters, as well as more frequent password changes; however, this still allows users to reuse usernames and passwords across different accounts. To eliminate this issue, passwordless authentication methods, such as using out-of-band steps on smartphones that leverage push notifications, will become widely adopted. In fact, Gartner estimates that 60% of large and global enterprises, as well as 90% of midsize organizations, will leverage passwordless methods in over 50% of use cases by 2022. Companies that properly implement passwordless authentication will not only be more secure, but they subsequently improve the overall user experience by reducing friction in the login process.
    Karl Sigler, Threat Intelligence Manager,  Trustwave SpiderLabs
    December 17, 2019
    PCI compliance are at big risk
    1. The widespread prevalence of facial recognition used by apps and devices could draw deep fake attacks. We expect to see deep fake videos increasingly used to tarnish the careers or reputations of individuals, particularly politicians as we near the 2020 presidential election. High profile people are perhaps most at risk, as deep fakes require abundant source material already available to pull audio and video required to create realistic simulations. Deep fakes are in its infancy and it remains to be seen how far cyber criminals will go for now, this type of threat targeting the general population remains more in the realm of fantasy than credible threat. 2. Ransomware attacks on cities and governments will continue to grow. A number of successful ransomware attacks targeting large organizations, critical infrastructure, branches of government and cities were conducted in 2019. These coordinated cyberattacks can cripple victims completely, shutting down core services and rendering operations useless. We’ll likely see organizations not prepared for such attacks continue to pay out ransoms in order to avoid downtime and loss of data. Unfortunately, these successful pay-outs show hackers that ransomware can be quickly profitable (and relatively easy to pull off), which will cause ransomware attacks to grow in 2020 as cybercriminals continue to evolve their techniques and coordination strategies. 3. As digital currencies stabilize, crypto mining will remain popular but cryptojackers will turn toward custom scripts. The stabilization of the price of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin makes cybercriminals put more faith in their hard to trace currency of choice. Getting paid in crypto is now more attractive – since criminals can worry less about their earnings being suddenly devalued by the market over the course of a day. However, with the shutdown of the popular Coinhive cryptomining service in 2019, hackers may need to start creating their own, custom scripts in order to remain undetected. Most defense teams know how to easily identify mainstream crypto mining scripts and are adept at catching miners who don’t know how to cover their tracks. More sophisticated hackers could set up their own backend and customized JavaScript to feed mining processing power. This could give security teams a harder time in 2020 – but the cat and mouse game is getting closer each year as security teams get smart to nontraditional mining setups. 4. 5G adoption will drive hackers to target mobile as a main attack vector. The proliferation of 5G will make Wi-Fi and hard lines no longer a necessity for fast internet connections. Because of the freedom and speed 5G provides, we will see more consumers relying on their 5G enabled mobile devices as their sole means for internet access. Though today’s mobile-based malware is notoriously difficult to set up and distribute, we’ll start seeing mobile malware that piggy backs on social engineering attacks, specifically targeting bank transfers and ecommerce transactions. This social engineering component via phishing emails and text messages will make the malware easier to inject and spread. While 5G has many built in protections against direct attacks, as the protocol begins to develop more widespread adoption, we will likely see a further degrading of the traditional “network perimeter”. With that will come more challenges for security professionals trying to ensure the security of the data and systems in their charge. 5. Dev-security lifecycle becomes the Achilles heel for IoT devices. IoT devices are not getting any safer. With the huge influx of IoT devices in homes and organizations, the attack surface targeted by criminals is just getting larger and more diverse. Manufacturers and developers need to take the security reins. But today’s IoT solutions are often missing security quality assurance during their product development lifecycle. High bandwidth, direct connections to the internet via 5G will increase the threat of Mirai-like botnets. These direct connections will also provide attackers the ability to bypass perimeter protections that are normally in place in homes and organizations. All manufacturers should add security vetting to their product development lifecycle, especially with the cloud and 5G in mind, to get IoT device security in check before the number of vulnerable devices in the market becomes overwhelming. 6. Magecart and similar attacks will proliferate. The adoption of EMV chip-enabled payment cards and readers have made it much harder for hackers to compromise point-of-sale systems and as a result, criminals’ use of physical card skimmers and POS malware has decreased. As a result, hackers have shifted their focus to target ecommerce platforms. This increased focus has led to an explosion in virtual card skimmers that target online shopping cart platforms, stealing consumers’ payment card data during checkout. The most prolific have been from the group known as Magecart, which target the popular Magento ecommerce platform. The Magecart threat will continue to grow in 2020. Ecommerce organizations that don’t have the resources or security know-how to implement the minimal best practices of PCI compliance are at big risk – and they’re putting their customers at risk as well. Unfortunately, these vulnerable organizations are typically smaller, “mom-and-pop” storefronts with weak security maturity. Every organization that accepts payments, no matter how big or small, should invest in proper security measures including regular vulnerability assessment to keep their customers’ sensitive data safe.
    Ed Williams, Director EMEA, SpiderLabs,  Trustwave
    December 17, 2019
    Already we’re seeing a race to the cloud, and this isn’t going to slow down as we move into 2020.
    Already we’re seeing a race to the cloud, and this isn’t going to slow down as we move into 2020. However, if not done properly there’s going to be significant security issues there due to everything needing to be done within a compressed timeframe, and enterprises not fully understanding the security implications of putting things in the cloud. We’re going to see data breaches, services that should not be published to the internet being published, and a whole raft of other cyber security issues. Because the cloud is so transient, it’s trivial for companies now to set up infrastructure and resources and in some cases, they use it just for testing, or don’t see it as important so then it gets forgotten or left and security measures like patching are neglected. However, this very small window of attack is still a viable target for attacker as they are continuously scanning the internet looking for anything that can give them an ingress point to attack.
    Matt Lorentzen, Principle Security Consultant,  Trustwave
    December 17, 2019
    We will see a lot more demand in 2020 and beyond for people who know how to threat hunt.
    compromise of weak services In 2020 I expect we’ll see a lot of organisations being compromised through weak services. For example, earlier this year there was a very significant unauthenticated remote code execution vulnerability disclosed publicly that affected a few externally facing VPN portals – I even saw this myself on a job at the time and reported it to the client and they immediately patched that issue. The NCSC has seen a considerable uptake in people heavily scanning the internet for these vulnerable devices because they know that those ingress points give them an immediate connection to the network. I think we’ll see more types of attacks where the disclosure of a critical vulnerability such as all the RDP and BlueKeep vulnerabilities we saw earlier this year. Based on what we’ve already seen, it’s likely the exploitation time of these vulnerabilities is truncated to just hours before an attack is launched. A demand for threat hunting We will see a lot more demand in 2020 and beyond for people who know how to threat hunt, to have the ability to peruse through the network, see those little breadcrumbs that indicate that a threat is in motion. There already seems to be a push to find people who can find threats in organisations at all scales. Due to this demand, there will be a number of security experts, such as red teamers and pen testers, who will be looking to add threat hunting to their skills portfolio in 2020. As an industry with an ongoing skills gap, we are always likely to see a demand for additional capabilities within security teams and it’s very unlikely the gap will ever close.
    Alex Heid, Chief Research Officer,  SecurityScorecard
    December 16, 2019
    Continuously monitoring of your third-party risk may be one of the few ways to mitigate the financial impact of those breaches.
    1. Forecasting cloudy days Organisations seeking to retain their competitive edge will be accelerating their digital transformation strategies from “cloud first” to “cloud only” over the next few years. According to Gartner, the worldwide Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) public cloud market grew 31.3% in 2018 while the overarching cloud services industry grew 17.5%. More than a third of polled organisations listed cloud services as one of their top three technology investment priorities for 2019. Based on the data, Gartner estimates that the cloud services industry will nearly triple its size by 2022. As companies migrate their mission critical data and applications to the cloud, we predict that malicious actors will focus more on open ports, Distributed-Denial-of-Service (DDoS), and web application attack methodologies. Securing the cloud will need to be a primary initiative for organisations throughout 2020 unless they want to be another news headline. 2. Bringing in The Terminator As more organisations look to mitigate data breach risks and costs, artificial intelligence and machine learning might be one answer to the problem. According to IBM’s “2019 Cost of a Data Breach” report, organisations using fully deployed AI/ML security solutions spent on average $2.65 million compared to the $5.16 million organisations without automation spent. As organisations face the stark reality that data breaches are now a “when” rather than an “if,” more will incorporate new, Big Data, analytic technologies to mature their cybersecurity programs. In combination with increased cloud migration, more companies will mature their cybersecurity programs using AI/ML for greater visibility and control over digital assets. 3. Malicious software phishing for critical infrastructure Malicious nation-state actors will continue to focus on malware and ransomware attacks. Nation-state actors don’t just want to sell cardholder data on the Dark Web, they’re targeting critical infrastructure such as electricity and water companies. In August of 2019, emails sent to U.S. utilities companies contained a remote access trojan as part of a spear phishing campaign. The advanced persistent threat is another in a long line of attacks targeting critical infrastructure. With at least thirteen global presidential elections scheduled for 2020, we can expect to see more malware and ransomware attacks attempting to undermine voters’ confidence. 4. A flood of data privacy regulations The cybersecurity Magic 8 Ball indicates that “all signs point to yes” when asking whether more regulations would come in 2020. CCPA and NY SHIELD foreshadow 2020’s privacy and security trends. The United States Congress debated a federal privacy regulation in June 2019. Despite being derailed at the end of the year, businesses and congresspeople alike are pushing to create a single, cohesive federal law governing privacy and security. The United States isn’t the only country looking to formalise and consolidate its privacy laws. The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) cybersecurity framework in conjunction with the GDPR’s extraterritorial impact pressures other Middle Eastern countries to update their privacy regulations. For example, the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFCA) sent out a call for public commentary in June 2019. 5. More than quantity – also quality If the GDPR and CCPA taught the cyber community one lesson in 2019, it would be that not all laws are created equally. While the GDPR and CCPA are testing just how far a “local” law can reach, India’s Personal Data Protection Bill and the failed New York Privacy Act test the standard of care companies need to provide. Both of these regulations use the term “data fiduciary.” Traditionally used in terms of money, a fiduciary duty requires a company to act in someone else’s (often shareholders’) best interests. If regulations continue to use the term “data fiduciary,” organisations may be held to a higher standard of care than “negligence.” If regulations begin to adopt the term “data fiduciary” in 2020, we predict a cultural shift recognising information as a financially valuable asset. 6. Building a security dam for your supply stream Judging by the increased regulatory and industry standard focus on governance, compliance requirements will continue to focus on protecting your organisation from third-party risks. As more organisations add Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to their IT catalogue, they also share more data with third parties. As new laws are enacted and enforced, companies will see more stringent vendor risk monitoring requirements and increasingly be held liable for losses caused by breaches arising from their supply stream. Continuously monitoring of your third-party risk may be one of the few ways to mitigate the financial impact of those breaches.
    Rajesh Ganesan, Vice President,  ManageEngine
    December 16, 2019
    For businesses struggling with managing cloud costs, these will become top priorities.
    Thanks to both new technologies and new applications of established technologies, the way people work will continue to change in 2020. In the IT department, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics will play pivotal roles along with privacy, security, and cost management strategies. Read on for the trends that will dominate the year ahead: 1. Privacy laws will result in increased focus on employee accountability More countries are following the European Union's lead by implementing data protection laws similar to GDPR, such as the Thailand Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) which goes into effect in May 2020. Under such scenarios, the role of Data Protection Officers (DPOs) assumes significance as they must work closely with the CIOs and tech teams to ensure that organisations comply with the law. With increased awareness of and emphasis on data protection, there will be an even greater focus on the handling of users' personal data and its security. Employees at all levels will be held accountable as organisations strive to meet compliance. Therefore, there will be a need for upskilling and education programs to handle this aspect. 2. AI Security will be an important investment Even as AI adoption across enterprises is set for continued growth, organisations will realise the importance of securing the systems. At least three aspects needs attention to make AI work optimally. The first is to ensure the attackers do not mislead the AI system to make it perform the way they want in real-time. For example: introducing bias. Enterprises will see value in investing in explainable AI technologies, which involve the AI system explaining its actions and decisions thus making it possible to review and correct the AI in real time. The second is to protect the AI training data and the ML models, possibly by investing in technologies like homomorphic encryption. The third is guarding against the dangers of 'concept drift,' which is when the AI models built using the training data become irrelevant and the system behaves erratically. 3. Process automation will give way to hyper automation In 2020, we will begin to see the rise of hyper automation, which is the meeting point of intelligence driven by AI and ML with autonomy driven by robotic and cognitive process automation. Hyper automation will help support dynamic and complex business processes including loan processing, insurance claims, warehouse dispatch, and others. This will provide the unique advantage of mimicking user actions on terminals like carrying out transactions and generating dynamic content contextually to deliver on speed, accuracy, reliability and reduced costs. 4. Endpoint protection will be a top priority As the number and types of endpoint devices rapidly proliferate and become 'smart powered' by software and connectivity, they become critical targets and vectors for external attacks. Mobile applications may well be the source of the next large-scale enterprise security breach, even as the influx of non-traditional workers and their remote devices continue. As the threat landscape evolves to exploit sophisticated capabilities in the endpoints, so must the protection techniques. In 2020, we'll see techniques such as data loss prevention (DLP), which prevents users from leaking critical information intentionally or otherwise, and endpoint detection & response (EDR), which continuously monitors events, detects threats, performs investigations, and initiates responses. Such techniques will gain prominence because the logic and intelligence underpinning them will increasingly reside on the devices themselves. 5. Demand for tools to help standardise data will rise Democratisation of data has opened up analytics usage to departments that have traditionally not employed analytics for decision-making – such as IT. This means that there are now new and different sources of data that need to be standardised and checked for quality before they can be used for analysis. Getting from data to insight takes far less time when data from various sources are structured to fit a common schema or format, otherwise known as data standardisation. To accommodate this, next year is going to see a rise in the demand for ETL (extract, transform, load) tools, which help cut down the time it takes to standardise data. Analysts have to begin familiarising themselves with newer sources of data and employ ETL tools, when necessary. 6. Businesses will prioritise controlling cloud costs The cloud, particularly SaaS, has democratised the use of technology across all business functions. However, it has also resulted in spiralling costs and significant waste due to the decentralised model of consumption. Surveys indicate businesses could be wasting up to 35 per cent of their cloud costs because of duplicate spending and lack of usage. Fortunately, solutions are emerging to help the CFOs and CIOs take control of the situation. For example, a SaaS management platform (SMP) can bring central visibility, control, and manageability for all the SaaS applications used within the business, including cost management. Different services could have different pricing, costing and billing models; and SMPs can help provide cost and efficiency insights at the level of user, department, and organization. Another example, Cloud cost management solutions can provide unified cost management for organizations that use multiple IaaS providers. For businesses struggling with managing cloud costs, these will become top priorities.
    Josh Flinn, Director of Product Strategy & Innovation,  Cybera
    December 13, 2019
    2020 will be the year that we see a deeper integration of security and WAN technology.
    2020 will be the year that we see a deeper integration of security and WAN technology. Historically, the network has always come first, and then security is bolted on to protect it. We’re rapidly heading towards a security-first and connectivity-second approach – the total opposite of how the Internet was designed! This integration will manifest itself in three key areas: 1. We will continue to see significant moves towards connectivity and security becoming seamless. Security and networking teams will converge into one team. I suspect this will put a lot of additional pressure on folks working in these areas as they’ll need to focus on multiple tasks. As a result, we’ll see a much bigger reliance on machine learning and analytics tools to reduce the white noise and phantom alerts and enable teams to spend more time on actions, rather than digging through masses of data. 2. A significant increase in the number of virtual private network (VPN) attacks will accelerate the adoption of the Zero Trust Network Access Model (ZTNA). This model works on the assumption that every piece of equipment you have is a bad actor or potential vulnerability. It ensures that only authorised users can access specific applications based on business policies. Unlike VPNs, users are never placed on the network and apps are never exposed to the internet. This creates a zero-attack surface that protects businesses from VPN attacks. 3. 2020 will be the year that we see digital transformation move from being a widely used marketing term, to becoming something that makes a tangible impact on business. The IoT is the chief driver of this. Businesses will increasingly take advantage of the wide array of connected devices, super-fast connectivity speeds and seamless security to deliver personalised and optimised experiences for their customers.
    Anis Uzzaman, CEO,  Pegasus Tech Ventures
    December 13, 2019
    2020 will mark a new paradigm towards the real usage of quantum computing technology.
    The IoT infrastructure scales in 2020 IoT has been a hot topic in recent years, but there are not as many mainstream applications today as some forecasters predicted a few years ago. Yet, with the rollout of 5G over the next few years, the number of connected devices and mainstream IoT applications will finally reach scale. We will see IoT infrastructure scale in 2020 as environments from homes to businesses will use more sensors and computer vision technologies. Wireless charging technology can also enable the development of the IoT ecosystem as energy can be distributed from transmitters to smaller devices in the area.” - Anis Uzzaman, CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures 2020 marks the beginning of the Quantum computing era 2020 will mark a new paradigm towards the real usage of quantum computing technology. The amount of data produced will increase significantly, and quantum computing will be the main platform to use this data to target big problems in industries such as healthcare and energy, enabling us to handle big data for cancer treatment, DNA analysis, nuclear energy control, and so forth. Quantum computer technology is becoming easier to use in familiar platforms such as AWS, and in mid-2020, the use of quantum computers will become more common for enterprises and developers.” - Anis Uzzaman, CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures
    Labhesh Patel, CTO and Chief Scientist,  Jumio
    December 13, 2019
    AI can quickly scan, analyze and confirm an individual’s online identify in a matter of seconds.
    AI and automation will have a profound impact on fraud prevention in the financial services space: Customer experience and fraud detection will go hand in hand in the finance industry, especially as Millennials are 2.5 times more likely than Baby Boomers and 1.5 times more likely than Gen Xers to switch banks. Machine Learning and AI will serve a dual function in financial services and banking. Not only will AI help speed up and improve the verification and accuracy of new customer onboarding, it will also provide a reliable means of continued identity authentication for each subsequent customer login in order to thwart sophisticated attacks. AI can quickly scan, analyze and confirm an individual’s online identify in a matter of seconds by simply capturing a selfie of the customer, comparing it to the initial onboarding photo of a government-issued ID document (e.g., driver’s license or passport) and then running it through an algorithm to detect any suspicious activity or digital tampering (Photoshop fakes). Because this process is historically faster than relying on human detection, fiserves implementing an AI-based digital identity verification solution in 2020 will experience a dramatic improvement in fraud prevention while also maintaining high customer conversation rates through a more frictionless, repeatable customer experience.
    Andy Swift, Head of Offensive Security ,  Six Degrees
    December 12, 2019
    IBM has developed an interesting proof of concept strain that researchers are learning from.
    There are two major developments I see influencing the cybersecurity landscape in 2020 – one that is already causing headaches for security professionals and even governments, and another that is (at the time of writing at least) purely theoretical.Mozilla and Google have recently implemented DNS over HTTPS (DoH) in their Firefox and Chrome browsers. DoH transfers domain-name queries over secure HTTPS servers to DNS servers, preventing third parties (both malicious and benevolent) from seeing the websites that users visit. Whilst providing an additional level of security and privacy to individuals, DoH could prove to be a nightmare for software vendors and IT admins in 2020. With DoH servers hard coded into web browsers, the likes of web filters could be deemed ineffective as users avoid pre-configured DNS servers and effectively bypass enterprise policy. Mozilla has given the UK Government assurances that DoH will not be enabled by default in UK-based Firefox browsers, but this doesn’t mitigate the need for organisations to take steps to ensure their enterprise policies – and cybersecurity postures – include provisions for DoH in 2020. The second development I see playing a factor in 2020 is less immediate, but in many ways much scarier. AI-based antivirus applications are becoming increasingly popular, as software vendors seek to utilise machine learning to not only address but also anticipate zero-day attacks. The flipside of the coin, though, is the rising spectre of AI-based malware. We’ve yet to see evidence of AI-based malware in the wild, but – given the fair assumption that someone, somewhere is working on developing intelligent malware strains that utilise AI and machine learning – we need to take the threat of AI-based malware seriously. With non-AI-based malware like WannaCry and NotPetya causing damage far beyond their intended target organisations back in 2017, the impact of an AI-based malware strain on the likes of critical national infrastructure, transport networks and nuclear power stations as it learns and mutates could be catastrophic. IBM has developed an interesting proof of concept strain that researchers are learning from, but the truth is we don’t yet know what AI-based malware is truly capable of. If AI-based malware changes from theory to reality in 2020, we could all feel its impact on both our professional and personal lives.
    Patrick Lastennet, Director of Business Development, Enterprise,  Interxion
    December 12, 2019
    Traditionally, enterprise infrastructures have been centralized around their own, on premises data centre.
    Traditionally, enterprise infrastructures have been centralized around their own, on premises data centre. This has made securing their environments somewhat less complex, as organizations could effectively manage all of their internal workloads in one place. But if you’ve read anything about IT management over the past decade, it’s clear that this traditional network architecture is evolving. It’s transitioning toward a decentralized model where enterprises can tap cloud providers, SaaS platforms and proprietary data centres, which makes for a far more distributed architecture. And, as organisations think about their more decentralized architectures and the requirements for seamless connectivity across platforms and environments, rethinking their security strategy as part of that will be critical. To have a successful distributed architecture, enterprises need a security strategy that combines physical and network security with robust encryption key management to mitigate threats without inhibiting performance.
    Brian Downey, Vice President Product Management,  Continuum
    December 12, 2019
    In 2019 we started to see a significant increase in the number of attacks on managed service providers.
    In 2019 we started to see a significant increase in the number of attacks on managed service providers, with 74 percent of MSPs suffering a cyberattack, and 83 percent reporting that their SMB customers suffered one as well. While this pattern will not be new in 2020, the exponential growth in this method of attack, as well as the accountability of the service provider, is something we expect will continue in the next year. As cybercrime continues to evolve and become more complex, it will be more important than ever in 2020 for both sides to work together to take a proactive, collaborative approach in the upcoming years to protect themselves from cyberattacks. This will involve education and increased investment in cybersecurity training programs so that MSPs and SMBs stay in tune with in the IT landscape.
    Peter Goldstein, https://www.valimail.com/,  Valimail
    December 12, 2019
    Defense will soon be requiring all of its domains to enforce DMARC.
    DMARC adoption will grow across industries. We’ll see a continued increase in Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) adoption. DMARC is a vendor-neutral authentication protocol that allows email domain owners to protect their domain from spoofing, and the number of domains using it has grown 5x in the last 3 years. We’ll see increased growth across several verticals in 2020 - especially healthcare and government. Following the lead of the federal government’s civilian branches, the Department of Defense will soon be requiring all of its domains to enforce DMARC, resulting in an increase in the number of military domains protected. H-ISAC, global nonprofit organization serving the health care sector, has urged health care companies to adopt DMARC as part of best practices for securing email, and as a result we’ve already seen a rise in adoption rates in this vertical. This growth will continue throughout 2020.
    James Carder, Chief Information Security Officer & Vice President,  LogRhythm Labs
    December 12, 2019
    Given ransomware’s proven track record, it’s time for hackers to take it to new markets.
    Ransomware continues to be easy cash for hackers, recently reaching an average payout of $41,000 USD. Given ransomware’s proven track record, it’s time for hackers to take it to new markets. Critical infrastructure is a prime target: while most ransomware isn’t built to target this type of infrastructure, it can still be used in those environments, and shutting down a power grid is certainly going to yield a significantly higher than average payout – not to mention it could lay the foundation of distrust in the government’s ability to protects its citizens. Critical infrastructure is due for another significant breach anyway, making 2020 the perfect opportunity to introduce ransomware into this space.
    Chris Doman, Security Researcher and Threat Engineer,  AT&T Alien Labs
    December 12, 2019
    For example, one-code repository improves the fundamentals around how quickly problems with dependencies are identified.
    Supply chain vulnerabilities on the decline thanks to automation: There are several new automation technologies that automatically detect and fix security vulnerabilities in source code. For example, one-code repository improves the fundamentals around how quickly problems with dependencies are identified. Because of these improvements in the way security patches with open source code are automatically identified and remediated, in 2020, we’ll see fewer supply chain issues in code. Less buzz about buzzwords: With the industry already drowning in marketing buzz about artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), in 2020 we’ll begin to see these terms used more selectively – both in security solutions themselves and in marketing materials.
    Tom Hegel, Security Researcher,  AT&T Alien Labs
    December 12, 2019
    Despite ransomware slowing down last year in the prime of cryptocurrency mining.
    Ransomware will remain ominipresent, but will become more targeted: Despite ransomware slowing down last year in the prime of cryptocurrency mining, it appears to be making a comeback. Mass infection attempts are still occurring and, in fact, this year we saw manufacturing, critical infrastructure and state and local governments hit with very large demands. Until ransomware stops being profitable for cyber criminals, we expect ransomware attacks will continue to be pervasive in the year(s) ahead, but we’ll see more targeted attacks on organizations that are likely to pay the ransom. In 2020, we’ll see crimeware-based adversaries targeting corporate and critical infrastructure-based organizations with high ransoms and a better payout success rate.
    Theresa Lanowitz, Head of Evangelism,  AT&T Cybersecurity
    December 12, 2019
    Organizations need to have a fundamental understanding of their services, data, users and endpoints to be effective.
    Shared responsibility for 5G security will emerge: While 5G networks are designed with security, organizations need to understand the risk this new technology presents from an expanded attack surface due to the proliferation of IoT devices. In order to combat these challenges, a 5G shared responsibility security model will likely emerge in 2020 (similar to the approach with public cloud). Confusion around Zero Trust will lead to unsuccessful implementations: Zero Trust can’t be achieved by implementing another new product; it’s an approach for an organization’s security architecture where identity is the new perimeter for data control, and intelligence provides the key to defense. Organizations need to have a fundamental understanding of their services, data, users and endpoints to be effective. Zero Trust is an approach that requires constant assessment and adjustment of your organization and its cybersecurity policies.
    Joe Levy, CTO,  Sophos
    December 11, 2019
    Cybercriminals will try to corrupt machine learning detection models
    Machine learning has become an essential part of most modern organizations’ cybersecurity strategy, and cybercriminals are now aware that these tools are being used to thwart their attacks. In response, criminals will set their sights on trying to evade or undermine machine learning security systems. As the cat-and-mouse game between attackers and defenders continues, we can expect both offensive and defensive machine learning tools of increasing sophistication and effectiveness to develop rapidly. Over the next year, we expect to see more incidents where cybercriminals attempt to trick machine learning detection and classification models, and even leverage machine learning to generate highly convincing fake content for social engineering attacks. Over the coming years, the rate at which the cybersecurity industry experiments with and adopts new techniques from the scientific machine learning community will continue to increase, allowing systems to make semi- or even fully-autonomous decisions in defending information systems and their users. We are on the verge of exciting examples of this, such as the application of novel techniques like reinforcement learning to the problem. These new defense techniques will be crucial, as it’s likely that cybercriminals will begin executing “wetware” attacks by combining automated content generation and manual human effort to personalize attacks against targets and evade the current generation of defenses. In addition to leveraging prevention and protection to stop attacks before they happen, businesses are advised to take a layered approach to security. By combining human threat hunters with the leading threat intelligence and technologies like deep learning, organizations can detect and contain even the most sophisticated attacks faster, minimizing their impacts and costs.
    Mark Loman, Director of Engineering,  Sophos
    December 11, 2019
    Ransomware attackers will up the ante
    It is a lot easier to change a malware’s appearance than to change its purpose or behavior, which is why modern ransomware relies on obfuscation to be successful. However, in 2020, ransomware will raise the stakes by changing or adding traits to confuse some anti-ransomware protection. From abusing a user’s account control bypass controls to elevate user account privileges to prioritizing the document size and drives they target first, ransomware attackers are tweaking their methods to give themselves an edge. Among the most notable advancements is an increase in ransomware attackers raising the stakes with automated, active attacks that blend human ingenuity with automation tools to cause maximum impact. And by encrypting only a relative small part of each file or booting the operating system to a diagnostic mode where anti-ransomware protection is often unavailable, attackers will continue to evaded most defenses. Ransomware will continue to be a major player in the threat landscape as long as victims remain easily identifiable. The low-hanging fruit of exposed services, unpatched systems and compromised credentials will provide an ample bounty to both skilled and unskilled attackers. It is vital to have robust security controls, monitoring and response in place covering all endpoints, networks and systems, and to install software updates whenever they are issued.
    Gaurav Banga, CEO and founder,  Balbix
    December 10, 2019
    Leaders will shift their focus in 2020
    In light of the ever growing cybersecurity skills gap, and an exploding attack surface, infosec leaders will shift their focus from increasing headcount to increasing efficiency. By prioritizing tasks based on risk, solving the most impactful issues first, CISOs can ensure that even a small team can have maximum possible impact.
    Anurag Kahol, CTO ,  Bitglass
    December 10, 2019
    One technique that will continue to gain traction in 2020 is lateral phishing.
    Threat actors are always enhancing their current tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) as well as creating new ones in order to infiltrate businesses and steal data, implant ransomware, and more. One technique that will continue to gain traction in 2020 is lateral phishing. This scheme involves a threat actor launching a phishing attack from a corporate email address that was already previously compromised. Even the savviest security-minded folks can be lulled into a false sense of security when they receive an email asking for sensitive information from an internal source – particularly from a C-level executive. As we will continue to see cybercriminals refining their attack methods in 2020, companies must be prepared.
    Tim Bandos, Vice President of Cybersecurity,  Digital Guardian
    December 10, 2019
    I believe we'll see state-sponsored attacks being carried out much more; possibly even against critical infrastructure.
    I think geopolitical relationships around the world have increasingly become strained and uncertain with direction and I believe we'll see state-sponsored attacks being carried out much more; possibly even against critical infrastructure. There have been a number of attempts and even successful attacks against these types of systems but for the most part they've all been isolated incidents. One can only wonder though if these attacks were merely conducted to set up backdoor functionality for a future panic button push to cripple the target's systems. Not to mention the considerable adoption of IoT devices connecting once-segregated Operations Technology (OT) environments; which only further widens the attack landscape. The security in these environments need to be fully assessed and controls need to be put in place as soon as possible in order to mitigate against future attacks. It's only a matter of time.
    Sascha Giese, Head Geek ,  SolarWinds
    December 10, 2019
    It’s important for IT teams in the public sector to have up-to-date cybersecurity knowledge.
    In 2020, organisations across the U.K. public sector should recognise the need to reprioritise their security best practices to ensure they demonstrate healthy cyberhygiene. It’s important for IT teams in the public sector to have up-to-date cybersecurity knowledge to help prevent, as well as prepare for, the security threats they’ll inevitably face in the current hostile landscape. To implement this, many public sector organisations in the coming year will look to prioritise cybersecurity training for everyone, from entry level right through to the C-suite, and across every department—not just IT teams. Going back to basics in terms of fostering ongoing cybersecurity awareness is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to keep an organisation secure. The cyberthreat landscape is ever-changing; therefore it's vital to ensure employees are continuously aware and informed of their organisation’s latest security postures.
    Steve Nice, Chief Technologist ,  Node4
    December 10, 2019
    Because of the amount of major credential breaches being reported on in the mainstream press.
    In 2020, there’s no doubt that phishing and ransomware will continue to evolve and be the number one threat to businesses, as attackers are always looking for – and exploiting – new attack vectors. Whilst there may be headline grabbing attacks on connected vehicles, TVs etc, phishing and ransomware are still the primary revenues for cyber-criminal gangs, and users will still be blasé about security. Because of the amount of major credential breaches being reported on in the mainstream press, and the ICO’s greater powers when it comes to fining companies, I think we’ll actually begin to see a decrease in these breaches, as companies become more diligent about security. However, there will be new vulnerabilities in 2020, and while older technologies (technical debt) will continue to be exploited, mobile phones will evolve to become a prime attack vector. For example, there could be a ransomware attack on Android phones, where the whole phone becomes completely inoperable unless you pay for a decryption key.
    Piers Wilson, Head of Product Management ,  Huntsman Security
    December 10, 2019
    So while boards might perceive cyber security impacts like the loss of data, forensics costs or GDPR fines.
    Looking forward to 2020, one of the biggest risks to organisations is that they fail to understand the link between cyber security and reputation. Nowadays, we see a public much less inclined to stand for mistakes and social media channels that can quickly become filled with indignation, vitriol, complaints and dissatisfaction. So while boards might perceive cyber security impacts like the loss of data, forensics costs or GDPR fines - a breach that hits the headlines AND captures the public on a negative wave could well lead to the kind of repetitional damage and consumer activism we have already seen around labour practices boardroom inequality, sexual harassment tax affairs and environmental practices. If people are ready to organise boycotts and on-line protests with hashtags around - say - the treatment of female employees or single use plastics, then we could easily see #boycottpoorsecurity #saynotodatasharing or #nobreachofmydata.
    Myles Bray, VP EMEA North ,  Forescout
    December 10, 2019
    It’s unclear if this changing risk paradigm will result in an attack or breach in 2020.
    The market for 5G infrastructure technology is expected to reach $4.2 billion and two-thirds of companies intend to deploy 5G next year, according to Gartner. 5G technologies allow businesses to replace existing networks with a lower latency, higher bandwidth alternative, letting them connect more types of devices and enhanced capabilities around technologies like AI, edge computing, and automation. This presents a significant opportunity to companies to advance their technology posture. But, as adoption spreads, so do potential security threats from these devices. This will come to a head in 2020, as companies reach a critical mass of devices that will force them to re-evaluate the risk paradigm for connected devices, as more devices with 5G connect directly to cellular networks, bypassing traditional cybersecurity technologies. It’s unclear if this changing risk paradigm will result in an attack or breach in 2020 due to the newness of the technology, but companies regardless will have to consider changing their security strategies accordingly or leave a growing section of their devices without adequate protections.
    Steve Schlarman, RSA Security,  https://www.rsa.com
    December 10, 2019
    The event will serve as a call-to-action for security and risk teams to evaluate how their IT teams are patching systems together.
    The API house of cards will start to tumble Many organisations have stitched together a fragile network of legacy systems via API connections to help better serve customers and improve efficiency. A security incident in the New Year will disrupt the patchwork of connections and it will lead to major outages. The event will serve as a call-to-action for security and risk teams to evaluate how their IT teams are patching systems together.
    Dr. Zulfikar Ramzan, CTO,  RSA Security
    December 10, 2019
    The security of cryptocurrencies rests on safeguarding users’ private keys.
    The rise of cyber-attacks in the crypto-sphere The security of cryptocurrencies rests on safeguarding users’ private keys, leaving the ‘keys to kingdom’ accessible to anyone who fails to adequately protect them. Cybercriminals usually follow the money, so expect that cryptocurrencies will be at or near the top of attacker’s wish lists in 2020.
    Alaa Abdulnabi, Regional Vice President of META,  RSA Security
    December 10, 2019
    There will be a shift in mindset from cybersecurity to “cyber safety” in 2020.
    Cybersecurity becomes a matter of safety There will be a shift in mindset from cybersecurity to “cyber safety” in 2020. Global events like the Summer Olympics in Japan or World Expo in Dubai are blending physical infrastructure with connected systems to deliver better user experiences. However, these events underscore a new reality: cyber is much more than just a data security issue. It will become a component of physical security, too.
    Anthony Di Bello, Vice President - Strategic Development,  OpenText
    December 10, 2019
    Unfortunately, any technology used for better cyber defense can also be applied by cyber attackers.
    Businesses will take steps to protect themselves against the inevitable Over the past few years, businesses have started to take a more proactive approach when it comes to cybersecurity. However, there is still more that can be done and 2020 will be a key year for this adjustment. In 2020, the majority of businesses will accept an uncomfortable reality – a security breach is inevitable. This is not security fatalism, but security realism. The perimeter is gone. CEOs, CIOs and CISOs must embrace that bad actors are already inside the firewall and adopt proven technology that detects suspicious activity quickly enough to respond before a breach becomes a crisis. Businesses must also embrace solutions that provide security without compromising privacy. Businesses will adopt automation to plug the industry-wide skills gap Security teams are understaffed and will remain so in 2020. Sadly, sophisticated attackers are probably as well or better resourced and staffed than most security departments. In 2020, businesses will increase their investment in technology as a force-multiplier for security teams that are already stretched thin. Greater automation and contextualization of security alerts will help teams comb through mountains of false-alarms more quickly to prioritize the real threats. Unfortunately, any technology used for better cyber defense can also be applied by cyber attackers. Cybersecurity is a journey, not a destination. The most secure enterprises will focus on information governance to protect their most valuable information, will use smart automation to deal with cyber threats at scale, and will adopt a zero-trust mindset toward endpoints and identity.
    Simon Marchand , Chief Fraud Prevention Officer,  Nuance
    December 09, 2019
    Companies have a responsibility to stop the broader implications of fraud.
    Companies will own up to their responsibility for safety. The case for why companies should protect consumer data is clear: companies lose less money and consumer information is safe from predators. But in the event of a data breach, what many people don’t consider is that once their data is stolen, it is often made available for the highest bidder on the dark web. And, in some cases, this personal data is used to fund some of the most heinous of crimes—from terrorist organizations to drug and human trafficking. Companies have a responsibility to stop the broader implications of fraud that go beyond their bottom line and their brand perception. It’s not only about preventing customer information from being stolen, it’s preventing fraudsters from getting in organisations with information stolen elsewhere. Many companies will increasingly allocate more resources to understanding the growing sophistication of fraudsters and the latest fraud attack vectors (SIM swapping, mules, scripting, etc.), the consequences of criminally acquired credentials (emails, zip codes, SSNs, and other highly personal information), and the technology and best practices to protect against fraud. Part of this will be done tactically—for example by tracking the life of a stolen credential (from it being sold on the Dark Web, to being used to acquire credit cards and goods that are then sold for a profit, to the use of these profits to fund organized crime rings and more)—but also as a broader organisational mindset that fraud isn’t just a “cost of doing business” any more. Consumers will take control of their vulnerability to fraud. As consumers react to the growing number of data breaches and demand better protection from the companies with whom they do business, they will also start to take matters into their own hands. While using multi-factor authentication for all accounts (whether a mobile app, website, call center or other customer service channel) for secure authentication has long been a best practice, consumers will begin using a password in conjunction with another authentication technique to help protect their data and devices when available. This means opting for biometrics—such as voice recognition, fingerprint, face scanning, etc.—when it is available. Facial recognition and fingerprint ID on smartphones and other devices have paved the way for making consumers comfortable and accustomed to biometric identification. Biometrics—from voice to behavior and other forms of biometrics technologies—are a natural extension, and convenient for companies to adopt because they don’t have to redesign physical systems or devices.
    Dave Weinstein, CSO,  Claroty
    December 07, 2019
    Looking back at 2018, there were more high-profile attacks that year than 2019.
    From a threat perspective, I expect to see a continuum from 2019 into 2020, as it is getting easier for hackers to attack these systems because they’re more exposed to the public internet. Not just nation state hackers, but criminal hackers who are financially motivated. Looking back at 2018, there were more high-profile attacks that year than 2019. We saw no more than 12 high profile attacks in 2019. The number of attacks is declining compared to the Stuxnet worm in 2010, and the 2015 cyber attack on the Ukraine power grid. Security is improving and hackers have better things to do than target power grids. Nation states are being more selective and becoming better at covering their tracks. What we see reported in media is the tip of iceberg and isn’t indicative of current trends because it’s a small sample size. Governments can only see so much because organisations are privately monitored, and the companies monitoring them are not at liberty to discuss what they observe on their networks. As end users start to adopt basic monitoring solutions for OT networks, there’s going to be more malicious activity. The greatest threats are likely to be already operating undetected on enterprise and critical infrastructure networks at the moment. Nation states will only make their presence known on a network depending on geopolitical tensions/when they want to. Geopolitical. I expect to see Iran increasing in their aggression in cyber space and hold more US critical infrastructure at risk in the event of geopolitical tensions. Nations of inferior conventional arsenals will turn to asymmetric cyber capabilities as a way of responding to physical force. We saw an example of this earlier this year when the US allegedly carried out a cyber attack on Iran in retaliation to them bringing down a US drone. The ‘I’ in CISO will start to disappear for companies with big industrial footprints. As IT and OT begin to be viewed as one, enterprises need to govern and secure them accordingly. Unless you’re a bank, the idea of being a CISO is going to become a thing of the past. The CISO is gaining responsibility for OT and as a result the role will be more than taking responsibility for securing information, they will have all the OT security responsibility too. Wherever there’s technology, it needs to be secured. No downtime. Last year I predicted that there would be no hours of electrical downtime as a result of a cyber attack worldwide. As far as I know that is true and I would predict that the same will be true again for 2020. The electric sector is at enormous risk due to its vulnerable nature, and I expect it will continue to be targeted throughout 2020, however I would predict that no customers will lose power for any period of time as a result of a cyber attack. As an example, a utility in Salt Lake City suffered a cyber attack earlier this year – the first official attack on a utility, and nobody lost power. OT targeted ransomware. It’s a fair prediction to make for 2020 that we will see an increase in ransomware spilling over from the IT network into the OT environment. If I was a CISO at a manufacturing facility, I’d be worried about that. If IT and OT networks are unsegmented, then an attack on IT could easily spill into the OT environment too. Implications could be worse for OT than IT as the OT network cannot restore a production line in the same way as IT can restore to the last backup. Businesses need to consider how much downtime they are willing to take to avoid paying a ransom. 5G. More things will be connected, which equals a greater attack surface, for example, smart cities and buildings are increasing in number. 5G connectivity will expose legacy systems in cities, enabling connections to new threats as well as an increase in new connected buildings and factories running off the same infrastructure. 5G is going to expand the scope of OT security in the same way as IT/OT convergence exposed manufacturing plants and factories to threats. 5G opens the aperture to common everyday use cases that affect the public at large. Cloud. With the rush to the cloud, I’d expect to see an increase in the ability to pool customer OT data and identify emerging threats more quickly, and not being reliant on manual updates to be protected against known threats.
    Tom Mowatt, Managing Director,  Tools4ever
    December 07, 2019
    50% of enterprises using mobile authentication will adopt it as their primary verification method before the decade closes.
    Whelp, it’s almost 2020. Some technology has exceeded expectations and others, well, not so much. Five years ago, we should’ve had widely available hoverboards, self-drying and fitting jackets, and flying cars. Hanna-Barbera promised a cutting-edge, underwater research lab; thankfully, we still have 42 years to chase the Jetsons. Despite many of our wildest technology expectations failing to live up, the last decade of identity and access management development has yet to let us down. Hoping that our 2020 predictions remain accurate in hindsight, we expect the continued proliferation of IAM cloud capability and integrations to keep transforming enterprise technology and the way we do business. SSO protocols will steadily decrease the need for unique accounts and credentials for every resource – as such, Active Directory should watch its back. With the adoption of SAML, OAuth 2.0, OpenID and more protocols, consumers have begun to see a drastic reduction in the amount of unique accounts and credentials they must use to log in to various websites. Need to log in to manage a website or do some online shopping? Just use your Google or Facebook account to verify your identity. This trend will not only continue to dominate throughout B2C efforts, but will take hold of B2B and internal business operations thanks to the SSO developments made by Tools4ever, Okta, and other industry leaders. Because of this and the maturation of cloud platforms, such as GSuite, there will be a point in the not-too-distant future where Microsoft’s market hold with (on-premise) Active Directory is no longer bolted to the crust of the earth. As more and more enterprises transition from on-premise to hybrid infrastructure and from hybrid to full cloud deployments, protocol flexibility means having to rely less on systems and applications that look to AD to authorize users’ access. Devices such as the widely popular Google Chromebooks have shown that the AD divorce is much more possible than many might realize. In an industry that prizes disruption above all, expect to see a few directory Davids challenge Goliath. Downstream resources will benefit from increased integration. Coinciding with the increasing use of protocols to connect IT resources, you can also expect your downstream systems, applications, and other resources to better utilize identity data. The protocols mentioned above safely transfer some amount of identity information to verify users. The next step will be seeing how we can then leverage the information transferred within the protocols. Provisioning will be far more rapid, as transferred identity data will help immediately create accounts and configure access levels. Continually improving integrations will provide administrators and managers far more granular control during initial setup, active management, and deactivation. Increased connectivity will allow much of this management to be centralized at the source of the authoritative identity data and easily pushed out from there. Systems and applications will better incorporate identity data to enforce a given user’s permissions within that resource. Multifactor authentication (MFA) will pervade our login attempts and increase the security of delivery to stay a step ahead. Already popular amongst some enterprise technologies and consumer applications handling sensitive, personal data (e.g. financial, healthcare), MFA will continue to transform our authentication attempts. Much has been made over the years about password complexities and poor safeguarding, but human error and “it’s easy to remember” remain persistent pitfalls. The addition of MFA helps immediately add further security to authentication attempts by having the user enter a temporarily valid pin code or verify by other methods. The area to watch with MFA is the delivery method. SMS notifications were the first stand-out, but forced some organizations to weigh the increased costs messaging might bring on their company’s mobile phone plan. SMS remains common, but all things adapt and hackers’ increased ability to hijack these messages have made their delivery less secure. Universal One-time Password clients (OTP), such as Google Authenticator, have both increased security and made the adoption of MFA policies significantly easier via time-sensitive pin codes. Universal clients also eliminate the need for every unique resource to support its own MFA method. Already evolving, pin codes are beginning to be replaced by “push notifications”, which send a simple, secure “yes/no” verification prompt. After downloading the client app and registering your user account, a single screen tap will be all it takes to add extra security to your logins. Gartner has been extolling push notifications for a couple years now as the future, having predicted that 50% of enterprises using mobile authentication will adopt it as their primary verification method before the decade closes.
    Mark Sangster, Vice President and Industry Security Strategist,  eSentire
    December 05, 2019
    Microtargeting of companies using industry-specific tools to rise in 2020
    Throughout 2019, eSentire has observed numerous instances of mid-sized organizations being targeted using tools specific to their industry, and this approach will continue into 2020. Phishing emails related to common industry tools or masquerading as trusted sources will be a common attack vector for stealing credentials and sensitive information. For example, phishing lures unique to the legal industry will use avenues, including cloud services, from vendors such as Adobe, to access to stores of sensitive information, and credit vendors, like American Express, to gain short-term access to personal and/or company credit accounts. Access to personal or organization emails can lead to the theft of sensitive information. It can also aid attackers in crafting more familiar and friendly-looking lures for spear (targeted) phishing. As this trend towards microtargeting continues, organizations need to ensure they have technical controls in place to detect these threats and also ensure they have a robust security education program in place for their employees.
    Josh Lemos, VP of Research and Intelligence,  BlackBerry Cylance
    December 05, 2019
    Recent research discovered nation-state based mobile cyber espionage activity across the Big 4.
    Uncommon attack techniques will emerge in common software Steganography, the process of hiding files in a different format, will grow in popularity as online blogs make it possible for threat actors to grasp the technique. Recent BlackBerry research found malicious payloads residing in WAV audio files, which have been utilised for decades and categorised as benign. Businesses will begin to recalibrate how legacy software is defined and treated and effectively invest in operational security around them. Companies will look for ways to secure less commonly weaponised file formats, like JPEG, PNG, GIF, etc. without hindering users as they navigate the modern computing platforms. Changing network topologies challenge traditional assumptions, require new security models Network-based threats that can compromise the availability and integrity of 5G networks will push governments and enterprises alike to adopt cybersecurity strategies as they implement 5G spectrum. As cities, towns and government agencies continue to overhaul their networks, sophisticated attackers will begin to tap into software vulnerabilities as expansion of bandwidth that 5G requires creates a larger attack surface. Governments and enterprises will need to retool their network, device and application security, and we will see many lean towards a zero-trust approach for identity and authorisation on a 5G network. Threat detection and threat intelligence will need to be driven by AI/ML to keep up. 2020 will see more cyber/physical convergence As all sectors increasingly rely on smart technology to operate and function, the gap between the cyber and physical will officially converge. This is evident given the recent software bug in an Ohio power plant that impact hospitals, police departments, subway systems and more in both the U.S. and Canada. Attacks on IoT devices will have a domino effect and leaders will be challenged to think of unified cyber-physical security in a hybrid threat landscape. Cybersecurity will begin to be built into advanced technologies by design to keep pace with the speed of IoT convergence and the vulnerabilities that come with it. State and state-sponsored cyber groups are the new proxy for international relations Cyber espionage has been going on since the introduction of the internet, with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea seen as major players. In 2020, we will see a new set of countries using the same tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) as these superpowers against rivals both inside and outside national borders. Mobile cyber espionage will also become a more common threat vector as mobile users are significant attack vector for organisations that allow employees to use personal devices on company networks. We will see threat actors perform cross-platform campaigns that leverage both mobile and traditional desktop malware. Recent research discovered nation-state based mobile cyber espionage activity across the Big 4, as well as in Vietnam and there’s likely going to be more attacks coming in the future. This will create more complexity for governments and enterprises as they try to attribute these attacks, with more actors and more endpoints in play at larger scale.
    Rob MacDonald, Director of Security Solution Strategy,  Micro Focus
    December 05, 2019
    Due to the continued skill gap present in the industry, organisations will move to adopt AI and behavioural analytics.
    As new technology emerges and in the face of the ever-widening skills gap, organisations will need to adapt security processes… “As 5G technologies begin to roll out, the pace in which we see breaches occur will accelerate. To combat this, organisations will need to refocus on driving security integrations across the business, moving to a centralised environment. Due to the continued skill gap present in the industry, organisations will move to adopt AI and behavioural analytics which will drive automation to augment and fill security gaps and drastically improve response times and accuracy of threat identification.”
    Professor Yehuda Lindell, CEO and Co-founder ,  Unbound Tech
    December 05, 2019
    Crypto agility is essential in any area where cryptography is used.
    New Methods of Protection Will Continue to Grow as Blockchain / Cryptocurrency Becomes an Increasingly Attractive Crime Target: We are seeing more institutional interest and investment in the Blockchain world, and the hype is falling away. This is good news for the space in general, and means that real work can get done. The other side of this is that there are more real solutions that utilize blockchain, and as cryptocurrencies continue to thrive, they will become more and more of a crime target. Fortunately, since the organizations in this space are typically young and agile, and the threat is real and immediate, they will respond quickly. As such, I believe that attacks and crime in the space will continue to rise, together with a tightening of security and deployment of new methods. Secure multiparty computation as a solution to protect the signing keys used to authorise transactions on blockchains will grow quickly, as this provides the best tradeoff between security and functionality, in my opinion. Other solutions will continue to be used as well (cold wallets, multi-sig, etc.) and the use of multiple technologies together for different use cases will grow. Hype Around Quantum Computing Continues: Rise of Post-Quantum Security: This year Google's scientists hailed what they believe is the first demonstration of quantum supremacy but this needs to be understood in context. Quantum supremacy is a technical term used by the academic community to mean when a quantum computer can do just one thing faster than a classical computer. However, this is really not what we think about when we hear supremacy, nor is it really relevant to cryptography and other application domains. In particular, what we are really interested in knowing is when quantum computers will be able to solve hard important problems faster than classical computers, and when quantum computers will be able to break cryptography. Whether or not quantum supremacy was even demonstrated is not absolutely clear (see IBMs response). However, this quantum computation has no effect whatsoever on cryptography, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies. Will quantum computers at some stage threaten the public-key cryptography used today to protect our systems? Maybe. I personally believe that this is many years away (I will say at least a decade, but I think it will be more like two decades at least). I also want to stress that this is still an “if” and not a “when”. The fact that small quantum computers have been built does not mean that quantum computers at the scale and accuracy needed to break cryptography will ever be built. The problems that need to be overcome is considerable. I am not saying that I don’t think they will succeed; I’m just saying that it’s not a certainty. If it does get close, then we already have good candidates for post-quantum secure public-key encryption and digital signature schemes, and NIST is working on standardisation now. As such, we shouldn’t change anything yet (except for becoming more crypto-agile, see the next point). Companies Can No Longer Ignore Crypto-Agility: The threat of quantum computing to modern cryptography (including Elliptic curve cryptography used in almost all cryptocurrencies) is now a hot topic of discussion. Although we may still be far away from quantum computing being a concrete threat, we have to be ready for any eventuality; the cost of not being ready is just way too high! However, this is not the only reason that cryptography is going to be changing over the coming years. New standards continue to be adopted (EdDSA is just one example), and existing standards or key-lengths become outdated. The question we must all ask ourselves is how long will it take us to respond to changes, and will we be ahead of the curve or lagging far behind? If we are not crypto-agile, and our platforms are tightly bound to the way a specific cryptographic scheme works, then making changes to add new standards and replace outdated ones will be painful and slow. Crypto agility is essential in any area where cryptography is used.
    Stuart Reed, VP ,  Nominet
    December 04, 2019
    We’ll also see the role of the CISO redesigned in 2020.
    In 2020, we will see the cyber industry redesigned in some key areas. Malware will undoubtedly evolve, and ransomware will become more sophisticated, potentially even teaching businesses new ways to take payments and create customer service that encourages the victim to part with their money. That said, it will still be the simple attacks that cause the most damage, because organisations have a lot of work to do on ensuring they are utilising every layer of defence within their reach. We’ll also see the role of the CISO redesigned in 2020, as the imbalance of their work-life worsens and the role needs to change to meet the demands of the modern cyberscape; for example becoming more of a strategic resource for the business on mitigating risk and facilitating business transformation safely.
    Andy Dunbar, Technology Services Lead,  SoftwareONE
    December 04, 2019
    Microsoft 365 – research shows 44 per cent of users aren’t using Intune.
    Organisations need to start exploring the security features they are already paying for, but not using, to mitigate risk while increasing ROI. Most organisations use traditional third-party security providers while overlooking the consolidated security capabilities of widely-used platforms. For example, Microsoft 365 – research shows 44 per cent of users aren’t using Intune (device and application management), 37 percent are not using Azure Advanced Threat Protection (identifies, detects and investigates advanced threats), and 36 percent are not using Azure Information Protection (document protection). In practice, this means organisations using third party tools are essentially paying twice for the same outcome. However, we expect to see adoption of integrated features rise in 2020 as users start to realise they a strong, cost-effective option.
    Mark Hughes, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Security ,  DXC Technology
    December 04, 2019
    Organisations should also be looking to under-hired groups, such as neurodiverse candidates.
    In 2020, many more organisations are going to feel the effects of the cyber skills gap, and will need to rethink their cybersecurity strategies as a result. Businesses should consider using more AI and machine learning technologies to automate as many security processes as possible, taking pressure off overstretched cybersecurity teams and allowing them to focus on the biggest threats. Organisations should also be looking to under-hired groups, such as neurodiverse candidates, who are perfectly suited for cyber roles and could help to fill open positions.
    Amanda Finch, CEO,  Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec)
    December 04, 2019
    At the same time, smarter organisations will also be looking to promote internally, spotting individuals with the right aptitude for security.
    Doing more with less will be as true for attackers as for organisations “Whether due to budget constraints, time pressure or simply recognising who provides the best service, more and more organisations are relying on upstream service providers to give their business essential capabilities. Similarly, automation is becoming a significant tool for organisations that want to maximise the efficiency and effectiveness of their business processes. Yet any technology that makes things easier for the business can also make things easier for others with hostile intentions.” “For instance, sophisticated nation-state attackers will target service providers that serve hostile governments, then use this entry spot to work their way down into more heavily-protected systems. Likewise, any automated systems are a prime target for attackers who understand their capacity to wreak havoc. The opportunity to affect multiple targets with a single attack can make these services a one-stop-shop for dedicated attackers. Businesses have to understand the threats they are potentially opening themselves up to when they adopt new technology or services, and work to close any potential points of attack. Otherwise, if the worst does happen, organisations will quickly find out that they may be able to outsource IT services, but they cannot outsource ultimate responsibility.” To deal with a growing age and skills gap, IT security professionalisation will gather pace in 2020 “IT security recognises that it faces a worrying age gap. The average age of security personnel is creeping upwards as the industry continues to struggle to attract new talent. It’s entirely possible that more youthful talent, and fresh thinking, is concentrated on the side of the attackers. Left unchecked, this trend will result in a security industry that struggles to fill skills gaps and is increasingly stretched as it fights attackers. There is already a challenge – according to the UK Government’s 2018 audit into the state of the nation’s cyber security workforce, more than half of all UK businesses had a “basic technical cyber security skills gap”.” “To avoid this, professionalism will be crucial. In order to attract more applicants, and especially those from more diverse backgrounds, the industry needs to have education in place to give individuals the skills they need. It also needs to prove that security is an attractive career, through clear opportunities for progression; evidence of the importance of the role; and demonstrating how a huge range of skills can prepare individuals for a career in security. At the same time, smarter organisations will also be looking to promote internally, spotting individuals with the right aptitude for security. Without this, the industry will continue to see promising applicants lost to other careers – or even to the dark side.”
    Jasmit Sagoo, Senior Director, Head of Technology UK&I ,  Veritas Technologies
    December 04, 2019
    Many of tomorrow’s most exciting solutions depend on data that has already been centralised, cleaned up and correctly labelled.
    IT will run itself while data acquires its own DNA. Organisations are already drowning in data, but the flood gates are about to open even wider. IDC predicts that the world’s data will grow to 175 zettabytes over the next five years. With this explosive growth comes increased complexity, making data harder than ever to manage. For many organisations already struggling, the pressure is on. Yet the market will adjust. Over the next few years, organisations will exploit machine learning and greater automation to tackle the data deluge. Attention will turn to innovating and securing the edge of the network. 5G is just the beginning, opening us up to a whole new wave of instant, rich and interactive on-demand services processed at the edge of the network, narrowing the gap between data and user, and powered by the Internet of Things (IoT). However, will the edge be able to keep up with the explosive growth of the IoT? Gartner predicts that by the end of next year there will be 5.8 billion connected devices on the market – a 21% increase on 2019, which saw 21.5% growth from 2018. If this rate of growth continues, there will be more data on the edge of the network than at the heart of it. The micro data centres being built now to process all this data will soon become macro data processors. Crucial decisions will increasingly be made off the back of this temporary data. That’s enough to make it a tantalising target for cybercriminals interested in causing trouble or holding businesses to ransom. Tampering with autonomous transport systems, for example, could cause severe traffic build-up or even dangerous accidents. It also magnifies the disruption caused by any downtime on the edge network. We’re very focused at the moment on moving our data to the edge, but our attention will turn very quickly to ensuring its resilience. Operators will respond either by building a large number of secondary edge sites to keep their critical services and applications available, or by using the centralised network as a backup.” The emergence of global data standards and data-centric roles. Data bloat is only one of the challenges facing organisations in 2020. The next most pressing will be data quality and efficiency of managing it. Not all companies take the same pains to optimise their data, resulting in repositories of unstructured data that are larger and less efficiently managed than they should be. While standards such as GDPR have started to make a positive impact on helping companies prioritise data hygiene and protection, there is no single, global framework that tells businesses how they should store, manage, classify, protect and secure their data. The question is, who in the organisation will be charged with enforcing these new data standards? Many businesses already employ chief data officers (CDOs) and data protection officers (DPOs) to ensure their digital estate is secure and protected. However, the sheer amount of data they are responsible for, coupled with the growing awareness of data’s importance across the entire business, means we are going to see data responsibility filter out rather than become more centralised. Rather than having a single CDO or DPO, different departments will begin to employ personnel with multiple competencies, including data expertise. Candidates with data experience in addition to the skillset traditionally expected for their role will only become more sought after as organisations hire for new hybrid roles. Other departments may take the alternate approach of hiring their own data specialist. Regardless, the time when data responsibility was passed off to IT or laid solely at the feet of the CDO will come to an end.” Insight is power. A combination of technology and automation will transform how organisations protect and utilise their most critical data in the future. However, companies can’t afford to neglect the basics of sound data management in the present. Many of tomorrow’s most exciting solutions depend on data that has already been centralised, cleaned up and correctly labelled. Automation may take over many of the day-to-day requirements of data management, but employees will still have to know where their company’s data is to make the most of it. In the data deluge, will organisations sink or swim? The answer depends on what they do now to deliver data protection, performance, accessibility and intelligence.”
    Carolyn Crandall, Chief Deception Officer,  Attivo Networks
    December 01, 2019
    Significant issues will surface around the lack of adequate detection of threats that have bypassed prevention defences.
    2020 will be the year of API connectivity. Driven by the need for on-demand services and automation, there will be a surge in requirements for the use of technology that interconnects through APIs. Vendors that don’t interconnect may find themselves passed over for selection in favour of others with API access that add value to existing solutions. DevOps capabilities will continue to increase their significance in moving projects to products, with only 9% of technology professionals responsible for the development and quality of web and mobile applications stating that they had not adopted DevOps and had no plans to do so. This will drive an increased focus on DevSecOps and how opensource software is managed within projects. We will begin to see more examples of the theft of encrypted data as cybercriminals begin to stockpile information in preparation for the benefits of quantum-computing where traditional encryption will become easy to crack. The advances in quantum computing that Google has recently published bring this possibility closer to becoming reality. Significant issues will surface around the lack of adequate detection of threats that have bypassed prevention defences. To combat this, in 2020, we will see the addition of deception technology into security framework guidelines, compliance requirements, and as a factor in cyber insurance premiums and coverage.
    Jeremy Hendy, CEO,  Skurio
    November 28, 2019
    In 2020, as we see the second wave of fines, regulators will also face the challenge of how to deal with ‘repeat offenders’.
    The imitation game: spear-phishing swindles will persist Threat actors are shifting away from the scatter-gun phishing approach to well-researched, bespoke emails, cleverly personalised to appear as convincing as possible. In fact, according to Europol, spear phishing is now the number one cyber threat to organisations. Throughout 2020 we’ll continue to see a rise in this form of attack and it’s not only the largest enterprises that will be preyed upon. In fact, all businesses will need to be prepared for more CEO fraud attacks – a well-crafted email, imitating communications from a trusted executive, usually convincing someone to make an urgent money transfer. It’s made to look like the ‘real deal’ and it works. These usually happen as a result of leaked email credentials finding their way on to dark web marketplaces, which can be used for account takeovers (ATO’s) for even more specific and credible phishing emails. SMEs hit hardest by cyber skills shortage - more attacks and breaches for everyone, but more focus on small and medium businesses There’s a real dearth of cyber security talent and smaller businesses will be hardest hit through next year. Skilled professionals will be increasingly hard to find and difficult to retain. Market forces will put the option of full time, in-house security specialists, commanding high salaries, out of reach for many smaller businesses. Instead, they’ll need to think creatively and look at how they can plug the gap through outsourcing and affordable service-based solutions. This is imperative as under-resourcing can cause real security risks. Bad actors are aware of the lack of defences in smaller businesses and they are an easier target to break into. Cybercriminals increasingly target SMEs, who are less likely to have the technology, people and processes in place to block or defend against those attacks. GDPR: be prepared for second wave of fines and repeat offenders In 2019 the regulators bared their teeth and showed that sky-high penalties were more than a hollow threat. Precedents were set with the first wave of multi-million pound GDPR fines, reflecting the sheer amount of data that was compromised. In 2020 we’ll see the wider impact on consumer behaviour. GDPR is all about putting the safety of customers’ data front and centre; those companies that have been breached are likely to see frustrated customers voting with their feet and taking their business elsewhere. In 2020, as we see the second wave of fines, regulators will also face the challenge of how to deal with ‘repeat offenders’. It’s reinforced the importance of early breach detection for compromised credentials. Companies can also get proactive about planned attacks, which can be identified through chatter on Dark Web forums by threat actors. Risky connections Organisations will be managing an increasingly complex web of third party and supplier connections. More connections mean more risk, exposing them to threats beyond their control. Due diligence when working with new partners or suppliers is critical but the reality is that they simply can’t control every aspect of their third party’s security. What they can do is manage this risk by availing themselves of technology that provides visibility of data outside of the corporate network. Cloud adoption will continue to gather pace, which is brilliant for productivity and digital transformation, but is often happening without the consent of the IT organisation. Shadow IT and the culture of Bring Your Own App will continue, with many organisations using more apps than they have employees. All of these trends together will create a perfect storm of vulnerability for organisations. Digital Trust – the new customer metric for business success The flipside of cybersecurity is Digital Trust. Consumers will lose confidence in repeat offenders who do not take care of their personal data. We’ve seen the first wave of GDPR fines but, more importantly, huge publicity and bad press for companies who have had breaches which weren’t well managed. The public are becoming more and more aware of the value and currency of their personal data and will punish companies who don’t look after this responsibly.”
    Anthony Chadd, Global SVP,  Neustar
    November 28, 2019
    In the last year alone, 48 percent of organisations experienced a cyberattack against their IoT or connected devices.
    The rise of the small and mighty DDoS attack This year, we’ve seen overwhelming threats and traditionally large-scale DDoS attacks decrease. While this would normally be cause for celebration, such attacks have been overshadowed by the rise of smaller, more carefully targeted incursions. In 2020, we’ll see this upward trend continue, with intensity and duration replacing brute force and size as key concerns for cybersecurity professionals. Such attacks do not seek to saturate the network link, but instead to degrade or disable specific infrastructures within the target. In a bid to understand, identify and diminish these small-scale threats, organisations must reassess the detect and protect measures they already have in place, ensuring that an ‘always on’ DDoS mitigation strategy is deployed. When asked how likely they would be to notice today’s most prevalent smaller attacks, just 28 percent of security leaders answered very likely, with the remaining 72 percent lacking the same confidence. “With smaller attacks frequently flying under the radar, cybersecurity professionals need to change their approach to security next year, constantly monitoring traffic to ensure threats of all sizes are spotted, managed and fought against. Organisations also need to establish a greater level of understanding as to what exactly they have at risk and therefore where they need to deploy the most protection. We know DDoS attacks are getting smaller, but we also know size does not always go hand-in-hand with impact – it’s now the attacks we fail to see that have the potential to cause the most damage. Getting to grips with IoT Despite 2019 seeing huge growth in the IoT market, with Fitbit and Alexa sales booming, security protocols for these connected devices have yet to become as mainstream. In fact, fewer than half (47%) of security professionals recently admitted to having a plan in place to deal with attacks on their IoT equipment, even though nine in ten are concerned about future threats. In most cases, IoT equipment is still being manufactured with only basic security in mind. While this may not have been such an issue a few years ago, malicious actors are now all too aware of the various entry points they can tap into to infiltrate wider networks. In the last year alone, 48 percent of organisations experienced a cyberattack against their IoT or connected devices. It is crucial, therefore, that businesses understand and identify exactly what is at stake when it comes to the IoT, and build a cohesive security strategy around this. “Next year, as IoT capabilities continue to expand and use-cases span further into our homes and offices, professionals will place a greater focus on deploying more than ‘out-of-the-box’ security for these devices. In fact, recently, 38 per cent of CTOs, CIOs and security execs claimed they are in the process of developing a plan for their IoT security, pointing at a fundamental need to ensure the appropriate controls are in place.
    Steve Wood, Chief Product Officer,  Dell Boomi
    November 28, 2019
    Overzealous data analyses have brought many companies face to face with privacy lawsuits from consumers and governments alike.
    Companies will rely more on metadata than data to provide insights Overzealous data analyses have brought many companies face to face with privacy lawsuits from consumers and governments alike, which in turn has led to even stricter data governance laws. Understandably concerned about making similar mistakes, businesses will begin turning to metadata for insights in 2020, rather than analyzing actual data. By harvesting data’s attributes — including its movement, volume, naming conventions and other properties — companies will give indications of concerns around accessing PII and other sensitive information. Metadata lends itself well to data privacy, and with the correct machine learning and artificial intelligence modeling can still provide critical information to the C-suite such as lead generation changes, third-party data access, potential breaches and more.
    Andrew Filev, Founder and CEO,  Wrike
    November 27, 2019
    Candidates, especially those of Generation-Z are most likely to seek positions.
    Flexible and remote working practices will increase in popularity:
  • “Driven by the saturation of the workforce by millennial and Generation-Z workers, more offices will adopt university-campus-like flexibility, where seating isn’t assigned, teams can self-organise, and you’re just as likely to find a worker sprawled across a sofa as you are at a desk. Employers should embrace this flexibility, which combined with an increase in mobile working - will save enterprises up to 25% on commercial real estate and energy costs.”
  • “Businesses will experience a productivity bump as the digital-native generation grows in the workforce. Generation Z will make 20% of the workforce in 2020 and this number will increase steadily throughout the decade. This generation is natively comfortable with virtual collaboration and are masters of the social marketing tactics they’ve used their whole lives. Digital transformation was accelerated by millennials - but Generation Z will own the post-digital era.”
    • Desired skillsets will change:
  • Automation will continue to eat away at routine tasks next year. As the nature of work transforms, jobs will become more cognitively challenging, boosting the need for creative, empathetic, and strategic career skills. Humanities and arts degrees will see 10% growth as storytelling, content, and design become increasingly important to brands. STEM will also continue its growth trajectory.”
  • E-learning will become mainstream and even mandatory in some rapidly evolving fields. By 2025, 45% of white-collar employees will have used an e-learning platform to improve their job skills or explore new careers.
    • As will desired employer traits:
  • Enterprise software platforms will become a factor in the decision-making process for job candidates when accepting positions at new companies. Candidates, especially those of Generation-Z are most likely to seek positions that add to their long-term career growth through the mastery of market standard CRM, CWM, analysis, and automation platforms.
    • Bill Holtz, CEO,  Sectigo
    November 27, 2019
    Automation features were ‘nice-to-have’ in the past.
    On automation: “Automation will become critical for businesses to secure websites, connected devices, applications, and the digital identities that are critical to preventing crippling and costly attacks. Ransomware attacks, data breaches, and email impersonation continue to increase as cybercriminals become more sophisticated, making it imperative to eliminate the potential for human error in cybersecurity operations. Functions that require human intervention and are laborious and error-prone will be replaced by technologies that automate the protection of security elements at scale. Automation features were ‘nice-to-have’ in the past, but enterprises today understand their essential value in compliance and establishing safe internet practices.”
    Tim Callan, Senior Fellow,  Sectigo
    November 27, 2019
    CCPA gives California residents the right to know what data is being collected.
    On quantum computing: “As quantum computers continue to improve, enterprises and the general public will become increasingly aware of the threat they pose to the cryptographic systems that underpin all digital security globally. With this knowledge, we will see a greater focus on crypto agility, or the ability to update cryptographic algorithms, keys and certificates quickly in response to advances in cracking techniques and processing speed. To prepare for these inevitable cryptographic updates, more enterprises than ever will explore automation as a critical component for ensuring future-proofed security.” Consumer data privacy: “While the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) only applies to California consumers, this law will have a much bigger geographical footprint. CCPA gives California residents the right to know what data is being collected, view it and have it deleted. As with California’s new IoT security legislation, we expect that most companies conducting business in the United States will decide it is easier to honor the legislation for all than to identify which consumers live in California and which do not – making the CCPA protections into a de facto standard for most US residents.”
    Ed Giaquinto, CIO,  Sectigo
    November 27, 2019
    Digital certificate solutions are available today to verify the true identity of an email sender.
    On email security: In 2019 Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks grew to be even more popular. For instance, a Nikkei employee was recently tricked into handing over £23M. This type of social engineering attack takes advantage of humans’ good faith, with attackers posing as senior figures in an organization in order to trick employees through email into transferring money to their accounts. It’s an unfortunate fact that BEC makes money for criminals, and until measures are in place to combat such attacks, we should expect them to increase both in volume and ingenuity. Digital certificate solutions are available today to verify the true identity of an email sender. To combat BEC and related email social engineering scams, enterprises will increasingly adopt these certificates – called Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions, or S/MIME, certificates. At the same time, companies will educate their employees to look in their email application for the blue ribbon icon that indicates authenticated identity.
    Josh Lemos, VP of Research and Intelligence,  BlackBerry Cylance
    November 26, 2019
    Recent research discovered nation-state based mobile cyber espionage activity across the Big 4.
    Uncommon attack techniques will emerge in common software Steganography, the process of hiding files in a different format, will grow in popularity as online blogs make it possible for threat actors to grasp the technique. Recent BlackBerry research found malicious payloads residing in WAV audio files, which have been utilized for decades and categorized as benign. Businesses will begin to recalibrate how legacy software is defined and treated and effectively invest in operational security around them. Companies will look for ways to secure less commonly weaponized file formats, like JPEG, PNG, GIF, etc. without hindering users as they navigate the modern computing platforms. Changing network topologies challenge traditional assumptions, require new security models Network-based threats that can compromise the availability and integrity of 5G networks will push governments and enterprises alike to adopt cybersecurity strategies as they implement 5G spectrum. As cities, towns and government agencies continue to overhaul their networks, sophisticated attackers will begin to tap into software vulnerabilities as expansion of bandwidth that 5G requires creates a larger attack surface. Governments and enterprises will need to retool their network, device and application security, and we will see many lean towards a zero-trust approach for identity and authorization on a 5G network. Threat detection and threat intelligence will need to be driven by AI/ML to keep up. 2020 will see more cyber/physical convergence As all sectors increasingly rely on smart technology to operate and function, the gap between the cyber and physical will officially converge. This is evident given the recent software bug in an Ohio power plant that impact hospitals, police departments, subway systems and more in both the U.S. and Canada. Attacks on IoT devices will have a domino effect and leaders will be challenged to think of unified cyber-physical security in a hybrid threat landscape. Cybersecurity will begin to be built into advanced technologies by design to keep pace with the speed of IoT convergence and the vulnerabilities that come with it. State and state-sponsored cyber groups are the new proxy for international relations Cyber espionage has been going on since the introduction of the internet, with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea seen as major players. In 2020, we will see a new set of countries using the same tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) as these superpowers against rivals both inside and outside national borders. Mobile cyber espionage will also become a more common threat vector as mobile users are significant attack vector for organizations that allow employees to use personal devices on company networks. We will see threat actors perform cross-platform campaigns that leverage both mobile and traditional desktop malware. Recent research discovered nation-state based mobile cyber espionage activity across the Big 4, as well as in Vietnam and there’s likely going to be more attacks coming in the future. This will create more complexity for governments and enterprises as they try to attribute these attacks, with more actors and more endpoints in play at larger scale.
    Joseph Carson, Thycotic,  Chief Security Scientist
    November 26, 2019
    Cyber awareness is evolving to become more human friendly.
    Identity theft will take a new direction with the increased use of deep fakes What has been concerning in 2019 is the increase in identity and credential theft, and I see this becoming much more problematic in 2020. The rapid advancement of Deep Fake technology is taking identity fraud to a whole new level of online challenges and risks, not only are they stealing your digital online identity, but also your digital voice and digital face. This means that cybercriminals can take digital identity theft to a new level and could have the ability to create an entire digital clone of you. I see this becoming a major problem area in the cyber space and even more so in political campaigns as the general public will not have the awareness to distinguish what is real from fake. In today’s internet data without context is dangerous Government Use of machine intelligence (typically referred to as Artificial Intelligence) to be put to the TEST In 2020 AI will become an important strategy with many governments around the world using AI to improve and automate many citizen services however acceptable use and limitations of the scope will also be applied. This will help determine the full scope on how much data should be collected, for how long and for exactly what usage to limit abuse of such sensitive data. For government to be successful with AI they must be transparent with their citizens. We must embrace AI moving forward but with responsibility and caution. IoT Security This year, the use and abuse of IoT devices has risen and doesn’t look to be slowing down as we go into next year. IoT differs from computers as they have a specific purpose and cannot be re-programmed, therefore organisations need to view and assess the risks specific to the function or task of the device in order to increase the security. Organisations, in particular the manufacturers of IoT devices, will need to adapt their security approach to ensure that these fast-growing endpoints are secure. The new Californian and Oregon IoT legislation coming into effect in January is a step in the right direction, but more must be done. IoT security is about focusing on the risks not the device. Human Factor Cyber awareness is evolving to become more human friendly. We are now seeing a difference in approach to security evolving into company culture. Boards and top-level executives are now learning how to communicate accordingly on cyber security topics, meaning that security teams and their goals are becoming a lot more aligned with the business’ goals.”
    Grant McCracken, Director, Solutions Architecture,  Bugcrowd
    November 25, 2019
    The important caveat to all of this is that IoT in the future won’t resemble the IoT.
    The “unknown” is the biggest cyber threat businesses will face in 2020 When protecting against elements such as WannaCry or other known threats, organizations have a clear picture of what the enemy looks like and can thereby adapt a successful defensive techniques against such known threats. However, the biggest threats today are the ones we won’t know about till tomorrow - or even later. The next big breach is happening now, and we’ll only learn about it months down the road. Exposed but unknown attack surface is what’s much more likely to sink an organization than an old (but known) flaw (such as Apache Struts) that’s been patched. And while you fundamentally can’t expect the unexpected, organizations can take steps to ensure there are fewer unknowns. In doing so, reduce their available footprint for being surprised, as well as get ahead of potential back doors to the organization. IoT device testing will get easier, but it may not feel any more secure As with any technology, as it gains more growth in the market, it’s also simultaneously going to become easier to test through the proliferation and creation of tooling and other resources that will enable hackers to find issues more quickly. Over the next few years, I’d expect there to be an explosion in findings and news stories around IoT security and vulnerabilities as more and more whitehat hackers get involved. Through this same time period, organizations will have to take notice if they want to win the business of consumers, and will in turn start building more secure devices. The important caveat to all of this is that IoT in the future won’t resemble the IoT we know and are using right now — it’ll expand in ways we may not even be imagined at present, and ultimately integrate even more tightly with our lives (think for example: VR, AR, wearables, clothing, or even implants). So, while individual segments of IoT may become more secure over time, there will always be another frontier where the speed to market takes precedence over security, which will inevitably result in vulnerabilities.
    Casey Ellis, CTO and Founder,  Bugcrowd
    November 25, 2019
    Much of the voter narrative on election security focuses on the cybersecurity elements.
    Elections: Cybersecurity is a Citizen Problem New media and western democratic processes will collide on the cybersecurity battleground. The combination of a higher percentage of digitally-native, first-time voters; an increased reliance on connected systems for registration, tallying, and voting itself; and the wide knowledge and sharing of Russia’s disinformation playbook from 2016 indicates to me that we’re in for a wild ride through the 2020 elections — not just in the U.S., and not just with Russia as a potential aggressor. Much of the voter narrative on election security focuses on the cybersecurity elements. In 2020, this will drive a rapid increase in the consumer demand for vendors and governments of all types to demonstrate accountability for the measures they’re taking to keep the data and processes of their customers confidential, integrated, and available. The good news is, we’re already seeing a move in the right direction with the call for vulnerability disclosure programs across agencies, which would allow whitehat hackers to help surface flaws in election websites and applications in lead up to and through the elections. Containers: Make Bad Security Decisions Faster, and with More Energy! I started life in penetration testing (breaking into computers to help organizations understand how they could be made safer) around the year 2000. Back at that time, hacking the internet was a little bit like shooting fish in a barrel. After the Summer of Worms in 2003 and Microsoft’s legendary Trustworthy Computing Memo, a lot of things started to improve rapidly when it came to securing the perimeter — keeping the important stuff in, and the bad guys out. Then came the cloud and, more specifically, the ability and expectation for a new generation of developers to deploy infrastructure and data as code in a DevOps model, despite not having an understanding of how things like the OSI Model work. We’ve seen this risk manifest in the past couple years with the rash of breaches tied to data storage misconfiguration and poorly stored secrets. In 2020, my prediction is that container misconfiguration, network hygiene, and breakouts on containers themselves will be heavily targeted. Know your entire attack surface, prioritize assets, and get ahead of potential back doors to your organization. Unknown assets have long been the cause of headline-drawing security incidents.
    Gerald Beuchelt, Chief Information Security Officer,  LogMeIn
    November 24, 2019
    People learn differently.
    All companies face the challenge of security awareness among employees, contractors, and customers. Without support from all users, technological efforts will be hampered in their effectiveness. Security awareness isn’t just about teaching employees what to do with phishing emails – there’s so much more, including developing products with security in mind. Multi-directional communication is extremely important in a security program, meaning working from the top-down, bottom-up, and side-to-side to get your message across. And yes, it’s true. Security is everyone’s responsibility. People learn differently – some are more receptive to visual, listening, or the ‘hands-on’ approach and some people are attracted to different types of content – funny, serious, the historical background or whatever it may be. And at the same time, providing consistent communication is the key to a strong awareness program. A major challenge for larger companies is maintaining control over the employee/worker identity lifecycle. In terms of culture, it’s a journey to influence behavior change for thousands of employees. Organizations need support from everyone from interns to the C-suite and Board to drive adoption and create a culture of security. At the end of the day, employees want to do the right thing – it’s just a matter of constant education and communication. When it comes to high-tech industries like those in finance or healthcare, the key is to establish and maintain control over BYOD and Bring-Your-Own-App policies and mentality without impacting employee productivity.
    Eyal Aharoni, VP Customer Success & Sales Operations,  Cymulate
    November 22, 2019
    Healthcare will also be an attractive sector for hackers due to its high potential gains.
    More Cyber Damage for Local / State Government Entities, Schools; Less for Healthcare: 2019 was a great year for cyber crooks successfully targeting municipalities, schools and universities worldwide with ransomware and spear phishing attacks. As these organizations have proven easy targets, a rise in campaigns is expected in 2020. Healthcare will also be an attractive sector for hackers due to its high potential gains however many in this sector are now investing substantial work and resources to improve their security posture so while attacks will occur, they won't be as successful.
    Hagai Shapira, Research Team Lead,  SAM
    November 22, 2019
    A potential DDoS attack may be distributed via an innocent-looking app on the Play.
    5G to drive Botnet DDoS attacks: 2020 will be the year of 5G, bringing with it not only faster speeds and bandwidth capabilities to our mobile devices, but also making them highly coveted targets by DDoS attackers. While mobile devices have always been targeted by financial or personal data thieves, 5G's increased bandwidth allows attackers to take control over a relatively small number of mobile handsets and unleash a tremendous amount of damage. A potential DDoS attack may be distributed via an innocent-looking app on the Play or App store and an attacker just needs a few hundred installs to create a massive outbreak.
    Raveed Laeb, Product Manager,  KELA
    November 22, 2019
    2019 saw a major increase in the trend of cybercrime “service-ization”.
    Scope of Threats Expands with the Rise of the Darknet “Service-ization” Trend: 2019 saw a major increase in the trend of cybercrime “service-ization”– i.e. cybercriminals buying and selling services rather than goods in the cybercrime financial ecosystem. This ongoing trend will continue to rise in 2020, as more cybercriminals are actively interested in accessing sensitive organizational networks by using commodity malware and services being offered in the Dark Net, as well as via inter-group relations (such as the Emotet-Trickbot-Ryuk ecosystem). While this serviceization trend is on the rise, the level of skills one needs to leverage is declining, thus expanding the scope of threats to enterprises.
    Rohit Ghai, President,  RSA
    November 20, 2019
    In 2020, expect mindful organizations to begin hiring Board members that bring experience in risk management.
    The emergence of the “cyber savvy” board: Accountability for cyber and risk incidents moves up the organizational hierarchy and becomes a central issue for the CISO, C-Suite and Board of Directors. In 2020, expect mindful organizations to begin hiring Board members that bring experience in risk management and information security as a way to prepare the business for a digital future. Gradually, this will become a “new normal” for the enterprise as investors pressure leadership for clear strategies on how they are managing digital risk. Expect to see a cyber incident at the edge in 2020: The continued proliferation of IoT devices will make edge computing an essential component of enterprise IT infrastructure in 2020. To power these systems, 5G will become a bedrock for organisations looking to speed up their IT operations. With this innovation and speed will come greater digital risk. A security incident in the New Year will serve as the wake-up call for organisations leaning into edge computing. It will remind them that threat visibility across is essential as their attack surface expands and the number of edge endpoints in their network multiplies. The identity crisis will worsen: Businesses are coming to realise that mismanaged credentials and passwords are often the weakest link in a security chain and identity compromise continues to be at the root of most cyber incidents. Next year, we will see identity risk management become front and centre in cyber security programs as organisations adopt more and more cloud solutions; as workforces become more dynamic with gig workers and remote employees and as the number of identities associated with things or autonomous actors continues to dwarf the number of human actors on the network.
    Aaron Zander, Head of IT,  HackerOne
    November 20, 2019
    Personally, I'm keeping my eye on DNA databases; we have no idea what the value of DNA data will be.
    Government, Healthcare, and finance are still very attractive targets for cybercriminals. This isn't going to stop any time soon. 2019 felt like a good year to see more companies really start investing in security, but it still seems like a small inflection, and not the tipping point. Personally, I'm keeping my eye on DNA databases; we have no idea what the value of DNA data will be, but I know that in our lifetime it will probably become one of our most valuable identifiers, and right now we pay other people to tell us trivial things about our history and give it away for free with no real protections.
    Simon Jelley, VP of Product Management,  Veritas
    November 20, 2019
    Any gap in your defences is a weakness cybercriminals will exploit.
    Public sector, healthcare providers and manufacturers to be singled out by ransomware attackers: The public sector, healthcare and manufacturing industries are all emerging as some of the most likely targets. It’s not necessarily because these sectors have a traditionally soft security posture or are particularly cash-rich, it’s because they rely so heavily on mission-critical information for their day-to-day operations. Cybercriminals know that if their attacks halt essential services, organisations will have less time to make a decision and will be more willing to pay the ransom. The stakes of a successful attack are much higher, so the chances of a victim paying up are so much greater. Ransomware attackers to target intellectual property: In 2020, ransomware variants will emerge that combine the usual data lock-out with data exfiltration capabilities. What makes this type of attack so devastating is that it is aimed at the most lucrative data - intellectual property (IP). Social engineering attack methods will evolve to target the wider supply chain: Cybercriminals have long relied on social engineering as one of their most successful modes of attack. By fooling employees to share information or download their malware, ransomware attackers acquire the credentials they need to capture a company’s most important digital assets. However, in response to improved, more rigorous company policies, their techniques will evolve. Always have a backup plan: To defend your organization from ransomware in 2020, it’s crucial to take a proactive approach to prevention, supported by a system of layered data protection solutions and policies. This must include ransomware resiliency solutions that offer enhanced protection of business-critical data against ransomware attacks, coupled with a data protection education program for employees at all levels of the business. Any gap in your defences is a weakness cybercriminals will exploit, so comprehensive protection is a must.
    Ken Galvin, Senior Product Manager,  Quest KACE
    November 20, 2019
    Customers no longer tolerate downtime, let alone data breaches.
    A new role will emerge in the organisation - Ransomware Attack Specialist In 2020, I expect we’ll see the creation of a new role, the Ransomware Attack Specialist, and when something damaging happens, they will be the one in an organisation who is charged with leading teams to remediate the problem. Half the battle in solving a security problem is isolating it, but with overtaxed and stressed IT personnel and the back and forth required to make a plan, get it approved and determine the budget to resolve an issue, there’s always a lag. The C-level is beginning to understand now, more than ever, the importance of protecting against ransomware attacks -- especially with a 118 percent rise in ransomware attacks in the first quarter of 2019 alone. With the creation of this new role, there will now be someone specifically delegated to work with teams to identify security issues, determine how to solve them and ensure that appropriate measures are approved in order to protect against these increasingly sophisticated attacks. Organisations will focus on the fundamentals to help establish a strong security posture as threat vectors become more sophisticated Next year, we’ll continue to see more cyberattacks, with an increase in targeted approaches aimed at businesses, specifically across healthcare and government organisations, with phishing emails emerging as a key threat vector. Combine this with the rise of IoT, it potentially exposes multiple entry points for hackers to infiltrate the organisation, making for an even more challenging job for IT teams to sustain a high level of security. To help maintain security, in 2020 we’ll see security teams take a more proactive approach to ensuring a strong security footprint and focus on the fundamentals such as regular patch management that ensures all endpoints support the latest OS and application version, and take regular inventories of all hardware and software installed across the network. Better collaboration across functional areas will result in a strong security posture Ransomware attacks are becoming more sophisticated and frequent, yet there is still a lack of talent in the industry -- there will be 3.5 million unfilled security jobs globally by 2021 according to the Cybersecurity Jobs Report. Additionally, institutionalised controls and inflexible responsibilities isolate personnel and restrict resources. Add siloed security solutions on top of that and it’s a lot of running around to gather the information needed to remedy any threats. A lack of talent and a fractured infrastructure enables hackers to sneak in between the cracks, which is why we’ll see more teams coming together to collaborate on security in 2020. Collaboration across all areas within an organisation will be critical to ensuring a strong security footprint. Security teams will start to work across teams and within different departments, including IT and HR. This better collaboration will break down silos and better protect and secure data. There will be more communication, improving basic security hygiene and enabling better visibility, because you can’t protect or secure what you don’t know you have. Increased adoption of automation will make it easier to find and fix security issues To develop a proactive approach to security, there are many systems and devices that must work in tandem. Disciplined scanning, consistent patching, least privilege management enforcement, as well as the enforcement of disposable policies (including lifecycle asset management) is the responsibility of IT teams. It’s a tall order. We’ll see automation start to play a key role in managing all these elements. In 2020, we’ll see more IT and security teams invest in – and see the benefits of - automation tools to eliminate manual processes and identify and fix security issues faster. However, I’d caution IT teams to take a thoughtful approach to implementing automation and prioritize which processes will benefit the most through automation in the short term vs. long term, as it is a technical and cultural shift for any company. Increased use of AI and predictive analytics will improve the datacenter over the next few years One of the most significant challenges that IT professionals continue to face is maintaining the environments they are responsible for and ensuring that those environments consistently deliver the business-critical solutions that their organisation requires. Customers no longer tolerate downtime, let alone data breaches. In 2020, we’ll see more organisations using AI and predictive proactive management to better anticipate, safeguard and prevent potential threat vectors ahead of time.
    Chris DeRamus, CTO and co-founder,  DivvyCloud
    November 05, 2019
    Misconfigurations will continue to plague organizations in 2020
    Cloud misconfigurations will continue to cause massive data breaches. As enterprises continue to adopt cloud services across multiple cloud service providers in 2020, we will see a slew of data breaches caused by misconfigurations. Due to the pressure to go big and go fast, developers often bypass security in the name of innovation. All too often this leads to data exposure on a massive scale such as the First American Financial Corporation’s breach of over 885 million mortgage records in May. Companies believe they are faced with a lose-lose choice: either innovate in the cloud and accept the risk of suffering a data breach, or play it safe with existing on-premise infrastructure and lose out to more agile and modern competitors. In reality, companies can accelerate innovation without loss of control in the cloud. They can do this by leveraging automated security tools that give organizations the ability to detect misconfigurations and alert the appropriate personnel to correct the issue, or even trigger automated remediation in real-time. Automation also grants enterprises the ability to enforce policy, provide governance, impose compliance, and provide a framework for the processes everyone in the organization should follow—all on a continuous, consistent basis. Companies can innovate while maintaining security, they simply must adopt the proper cloud strategies and solutions.
    Brian Vecci, Field CTO ,  Varonis
    November 01, 2019
    In 2020, one or both of our political parties will claim a hack influenced the elections to delegitimize the results.
    Ransomware Will Evolve from Smash & Grab to Sit & Wait: Ransomware isn’t the most pervasive or common threat, it’s simply the noisiest. In 2020 attacks will become more targeted and sophisticated. Hackers will pivot from spray-and-pray tactics. They will instead linger on networks and hone in on the most valuable data to encrypt. Imagine an attacker that encrypts investor information before a publicly traded bank announces earnings. This is the type of ransomware attack I expect we’ll see more of in the coming year, and organizations that can’t keep up will continue to get hit. Fake News Will Become Fake Facetime: Forget fake news: 2020 will be the year of the deepfake and at least one major figure will pay the price. Thanks to leaky apps and loose data protection practices, our data and photos are everywhere. It will be game-on for anyone with a grudge or a sick sense of humour. It raises the ultimate question: What is real and what is fake? A Political Party Will Cry Wolf: In 2020, one or both of our political parties will claim a hack influenced the elections to delegitimize the results. Foreign influence has been an ongoing theme, and few prospects are more enticing than affecting the outcome of a U.S. presidential election. With so much at stake, a nation state attack is practically inevitable. The federal government has failed to pass meaningful election security reform. Even if an attack doesn’t influence the results, it’s likely that those who don’t like the outcome will claim interference, and this scenario will discredit our democracy and erode trust in the electoral process. If we want to maintain the integrity of our elections and avoid political upheaval, real change needs to happen in how we store and protect our data. CCPA...Cha-Ching!: Once January hits, the fines will roll in. A recent report released by California’s Department of Finance revealed that CCPA compliance could cost companies a total of $55 billion - and this isn’t even taking into consideration the firms that fail to comply. In 2019, we saw GDPR’s bite finally match its bark, with more than 25 fines issued to offenders, totalling more than $400M, and the same is likely to happen in the U.S. under CCPA. In 2020, at least 5 major fines will be issued under CCPA, racking up upwards of $200M in fines. While a federal regulation is still a ways off, at least 3 other states will begin to adopt legislation similar to California, though none will be as strict.”

    If you are an expert on this topic:

    Dot Your Expert Comments

    SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


    Join the Conversation

    Join the Conversation

    In this article