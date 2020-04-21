2,000 Coronavirus Scammers Taken Offline In NCSC Phishing Crackdown – Experts Reaction

336 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

As reported by ZDNet, the National Cyber Security Centre, along with the Home Office, the Cabinet Office, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the City of London Police has launched a ‘Suspicious email reporting service’ for members of the public to alert the authorities to potential cyber attacks – whether coronavirus-themed scams or something else.

This new initiative aims to build on the existing takedown services, which have already removed more than 2,000 online scams related to coronavirus in the last month, including 471 fake online shops selling fraudulent coronavirus related items, 555 malware distribution sites, 200 phishing sites and 832 advance-fee frauds, where a large sum of money is promised in return for a set-up payment.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Tim Bandos, Vice President of Cybersecurity,  Digital Guardian
April 21, 2020
I do think the method by which they're carrying out these attacks is that they're leveraging this opportunity.
We are definitely seeing a huge rise with phishing attacks in a COVID-19 theme being the primary aggressor," he said. "I wouldn't necessarily say the total number of cyberattacks has gone up. I do think the method by which they're carrying out these attacks is that they're leveraging this opportunity. Because these highly lucrative attacks are succeeding, they will continue to attract more groups ....
[Read More >>]
Sam Humphries, Security Strategist ,  Exabeam
April 21, 2020
These tools set baselines of normal behaviour that help to identify threats much easier and faster.
Attackers using newsworthy events to lure users into clicking malicious links is nothing new, however, in this current climate stress and distractions are putting users at an increased risk of accidentally dropping their guard. Using statistical modelling to identify patterns and protect people from this risk clearly demonstrates the benefit of machine learning in promptly detecting and blocking a ....
[Read More >>]
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
April 21, 2020
The NCSC have a difficult challenge on their hands as many people struggle to adopt their advice.
This is a great way to help support the government reduce the amount of rogue websites and phishing emails. Whilst it takes time for professionals to check such illicit sites, it can help when the public assist the authorities in spotting fraud. Phishing emails have increased recently and criminals are clearly abusing the pandemic for their own gain. Therefore, we need to work together in suppor ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article