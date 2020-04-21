2,000 Coronavirus Scammers Taken Offline In NCSC Phishing Crackdown – Experts Reaction

As reported by ZDNet, the National Cyber Security Centre, along with the Home Office, the Cabinet Office, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the City of London Police has launched a ‘Suspicious email reporting service’ for members of the public to alert the authorities to potential cyber attacks – whether coronavirus-themed scams or something else.

This new initiative aims to build on the existing takedown services, which have already removed more than 2,000 online scams related to coronavirus in the last month, including 471 fake online shops selling fraudulent coronavirus related items, 555 malware distribution sites, 200 phishing sites and 832 advance-fee frauds, where a large sum of money is promised in return for a set-up payment.