20 Years Since “ILOVEYOU”: The Computer Virus That Changed Cybersecurity – Statement From Expert

372 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Tomorrow, it will be exactly 20 years since the ILOVEYOU virus infected computers across the world. It was one of the first examples of how social-engineering could play a vital role in cybercrime. It was not the first mass-mailing worm in the late 90’s, but the virus was undoubtedly the one which affected most computers globally

While “ILOVEYOU” was not intended to generate money for the developers, the social engineering method, is one of the most important legacies of “ILOVEYOU.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Greg Day, VP & CSO, EMEA,  Palo Alto Networks
May 04, 2020
20th Anniversary of the First Global Computer Virus - ILOVEYOU
The mid-nineties saw the start of macro viruses and file propagation attacks. The ILOVEYOU worm tricked victims into opening an attachment claiming to be a love letter from a secret admirer, but when they did so, it would overwrite personal files, introduce a password-stealing programme and send the email to everyone in the user’s contact list. It was the first truly global mass mailer. It wa ....
[Read More >>]
Jens Monrad, Head of Intelligence, EMEA,  FireEye
May 04, 2020
It would take years before we saw what I consider the biggest game-changer for cybercrime.
20 years since "ILOVEYOU" - What impact did it have? In 2000, many users would receive an email with the subject "ILOVEYOU". The email contained a text saying "Kindly check the attached LOVELETTER coming from me" and attached was a malicious script, which could cause damages to files on the infected computer as well as taking advantage of the address book in Microsoft Windows for further s ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article