20 Years Since “ILOVEYOU”: The Computer Virus That Changed Cybersecurity – Statement From Expert

Tomorrow, it will be exactly 20 years since the ILOVEYOU virus infected computers across the world. It was one of the first examples of how social-engineering could play a vital role in cybercrime. It was not the first mass-mailing worm in the late 90’s, but the virus was undoubtedly the one which affected most computers globally.

While “ILOVEYOU” was not intended to generate money for the developers, the social engineering method, is one of the most important legacies of “ILOVEYOU.