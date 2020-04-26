160K Nintendo Accounts Breached – Expert Commentary

Nintendo confirmed that 160,000 Nintendo Accounts were breached, and a number of the impacted accounts were reported to have purchased digital items without owner consent. Hackers may have also gained access to users’ personal information, including date of birth, gender, country/region, email addresses and more.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chris DeRamus , Co-founder & CTO, DivvyCloud
April 26, 2020
This can be implemented with a robust approach to identity and access management (IAM).
Out of the 55 billion credential stuffing campaigns Akamai observed, the gaming industry comprised about 22% of the attacks. Nintendo’s latest incident is further evidence that attackers view this industry as a viable and attractive target. To prevent unauthorized access to accounts, users should diversify passwords and usernames across different accounts, regularly change those passwords, and e ....Out of the 55 billion credential stuffing campaigns Akamai observed, the gaming industry comprised about 22% of the attacks. Nintendo’s latest incident is further evidence that attackers view this industry as a viable and attractive target. To prevent unauthorized access to accounts, users should diversify passwords and usernames across different accounts, regularly change those passwords, and enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) when possible for an extra layer of security. How the hackers were able to gather customer credentials is still unknown. Regardless, to protect customer data, enterprises must adopt a least privilege access approach -- provide checks to restrict identities to do no more than they are supposed to, across their systems. This can be implemented with a robust approach to identity and access management (IAM). Organizations should also implement MFA for all users, securely manage service accounts and their corresponding keys, enforce least privileged access, and enforce best practices for the use of audit logs and cloud logging roles.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]