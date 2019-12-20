1,500 Ring Passwords Found On The Dark Web – Expert Reaction

A security researcher has found on the dark web 1,562 unique email addresses and passwords associated with Ring doorbell passwords.

The list of passwords was uploaded on Tuesday to an anonymous dark web text-sharing site, commonly used to share stolen passwords and illicit materials. A security researcher found the cache of email addresses and passwords, which can be used to log in to and access the cameras, as well as their time zone and the doorbell’s location, such as “driveway” or “front door.”