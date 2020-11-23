11 Smart Video Doorbells Could Let Hackers Into Your Home

11 smart doorbells purchased from online marketplaces have failed Which? security tests, in the latest example of smart products that could pose a risk to you and your home. These doorbells were found on eBay and Amazon, many of which had scores of 5-star reviews, were recommended as ‘Amazon’s Choice’, or on the bestseller list. One was labelled as the number one bestseller in ‘door viewers’, but vulnerabilities were found in every single one. Among the smart doorbells reviewed were the Victure Smart Video Doorbell Camera, Qihoo 360 D819 Smart Video Doorbell, Ctronics CT-WDB02 Wireless Video Doorbell, and an unbranded V5 Wifi Ring Doorbell.
Jake Moore
November 23, 2020
Cybersecurity SpecialistESET
Two factor authentication is a must with all IoT devices.
Smart doorbells may sound exciting, but they can often be more dangerous than you think. People tend to not think too much about the security of the smart devices in their homes, but you often get what you pay for. Cheaper devices can make sacrifices such as fewer updates or weaker password policies – if any – which weakens your home networks. Products that store data and footage on the cloud must be encrypted too, but this is something many people will not check – wrongly assuming these devices are protected from the moment they are out of the box. It is vital that you research and protect any device you let into your home and connect to the internet, or you risk allowing malicious actors into your network. Two factor authentication is a must with all IoT devices – and if a product does not offer 2FA capabilities, it is unlikely to have your privacy or best interests at heart. Read Less