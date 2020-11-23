11 Smart Video Doorbells Could Let Hackers Into Your Home

11 smart doorbells purchased from online marketplaces have failed Which? security tests, in the latest example of smart products that could pose a risk to you and your home. These doorbells were found on eBay and Amazon, many of which had scores of 5-star reviews, were recommended as ‘Amazon’s Choice’, or on the bestseller list. One was labelled as the number one bestseller in ‘door viewers’, but vulnerabilities were found in every single one. Among the smart doorbells reviewed were the Victure Smart Video Doorbell Camera, Qihoo 360 D819 Smart Video Doorbell, Ctronics CT-WDB02 Wireless Video Doorbell, and an unbranded V5 Wifi Ring Doorbell.

Experts Comments