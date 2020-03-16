100K Sites Affected By Vulnerabilities Patched In Popup Builder Plugin – Exper Insight

On March 4, researchers discovered several vulnerabilities in Popup Builder, a WordPress plugin installed on over 100,000 sites, including one that allowed an unauthenticated attacker to inject malicious JavaScript into any published popup, which would then be executed whenever the popup loaded.

The other vulnerability allowed any logged-in user, even those with minimal permissions such as a subscriber, to export a list of all newsletter subscribers, export system configuration information, and grant themselves access to various features of the plugin.