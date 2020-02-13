1 In 10 Use Stalkerware To Track Partners And Exes

Around a tenth of Americans use stalkerware to track partners and exes, according to CNET. Men are more than twice as likely than women to use the apps, according to the poll, which NortonLifeLock conducted in partnership with the Harris Poll. As these apps run in the background, victims often have no knowledge that stalkerware has been installed on their phone. App stores have made some progress in taking down these apps, however they are often rebranded as child safety apps and continue to be sold.