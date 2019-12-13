1 Billion Email And Password Combinations Leaked – Expert Comment

Over one billion email and password combinations were leaked online by an unnamed party– giving bad actors the information necessary to conduct countless credential stuffing or other spam campaigns. The unsecured database primarily features emails from Chinese domains, as well as numerous Gmail and Yahoo addresses.
Over one billion email and password combinations were leaked online by an unnamed party– giving bad actors the information necessary to conduct countless credential stuffing or other spam campaigns. The unsecured database primarily features emails from Chinese domains, as well as numerous Gmail and Yahoo addresses.
