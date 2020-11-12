Take Care – The Gin Is Circa 1984

There is currently a big push from some Cyber Security/Commercials, and Agencies such as the CIA, who are promoting the fight against, what we now call Fake News – but my thoughts here are ‘proceed with caution’.

So – What if I were to tell you that around three decades ago there was a high profile kidnap, in which the authorities insisted they did not know where the victim was being held – what if you were to learn that the public message was flawed and misinformed, for a number of reasons, ranging from the performance and capabilities of technology of the day, through to other related political associations – just a thought.

We need to remember that Fake News, AKA Disinformation, is a tool that is used by the press, international agencies on both sides of the pre-cold war fence, and of course not forgetting politicians.

The danger of branding an article as Fake News, or Disinformation may be a matter of public redacting the truth from a seat of authority – to silence the small voices, and above all to manage the message in plain-sight to the advantage of the publisher.

So, when you see a topic discredited and Fake of Misinformed, think again, look beyond what you are being told and keep an inquisitive mind – George Orwell wrote and published 1984 in 1949. All I am asking is take care when you sip that sweet and sticky Victory Gin yiu are being served.