Online Dating Safety And Cybersecurity Tips

As lockdown eases and people’s routines shift back to normality, use of online dating apps and services has skyrocketed. However, dating remains a security sinkhole as, by its very nature, online apps mean we eventually have to reveal a lot of personal information to our potential dating partners. How we do this is critical for maintaining both information security and personal safety – below are some tips from cybersecurity experts at Avast to help keep you safe and secure.

Setting up a Social Media Profile

Create a specific Google Voice phone number just for your dating contacts and forward this to your actual phone number. If you need to break contact, you can more easily block someone if they don’t know your actual number. Also use an anonymous texting app for protecting that communications channel Don’t use a username that contains your actual name or duplicates a username that you have used on a social media account. To be extra-careful, you might want to pick some random collection of letters that you can remember Create a separate email account just for dating, and make sure this account name doesn’t have any personal clues to your actual name or location. Be careful to vet this, because some choices could have other implications, such as “kygirl@gmail” can denote something other than your Kentucky origins Keep your actual birthday private for now. You can always let your date know what it really is later on if the relationship takes hold. Too many scammers can use your actual birthday to create phishing and other lures with this information. For example, my Internet birthday is January 1. My family and friends know what it really is, and it is amusing to see those posts in my feeds at the beginning of the year. This also means scrubbing your social media for those birthday-related pictures too Use a unique and heretofore unposted selfie for your profile. It is very easy to do reverse image searches to track you down on those photos that you have already posted on your social media accounts Pay attention to geographic settings when you set up your profile and who has access to your specific location. Review any of your photos if they contain geographic clues about where you live, or if they contain metadata with the location you should delete or modify this. This is a lot of extra work, but necessary. As part of this “geographic review” please don’t post or give out the names of places you normally visit, your family members’ locations, or other personal information so quickly to potential dating partners

Privacy Tips