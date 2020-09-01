9 Key Benefits Of Partnering With A Cybersecurity Provider

Cyber threats and attacks have become pervasive and costlier in the present digital era.

According to a recent study by the Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach to a US company is around USD 7.91 million.

Apart from inflicting severe financial damage, cyberattacks can cause regulatory fines, business continuity disruptions, loss of competitive advantage, and staggering reputational damage.

While organizations understand the significance of protecting their systems, networks, and data from cyberattacks, it is becoming increasingly difficult to counter the attacks without help.

It has become a herculean task for the internal security teams to detect and address advanced threats around the clock. Even the resources required for effective monitoring and securing the critical assets can be staggering.

But a cybersecurity consulting provider can relieve that burden by helping you prevent, detect, and respond to evolving threats.

Here, we bring you some key business benefits of partnering with a cybersecurity provider:

9 Key Benefits of Hiring A Cybersecurity Provider

Improved Cybersecurity Posture

A cybersecurity provider will monitor your networks and systems around the clock while leveraging advanced security techniques like predictive analytics and adaptive risk modeling to prevent advanced threats.

They offer various security solutions such as endpoint protection, application vulnerability monitoring, firewall management, and configuration management to keep cyberattacks at bay.

The cybersecurity firm provides advanced security technologies and threat intelligence to monitor and detect the latest cyber threats, such as Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), advanced malware, and other malicious attacks.

Identify Security Vulnerabilities

Effective cybersecurity starts with finding the security vulnerabilities that allow cybercriminals to access your systems and networks. When you partner with a cybersecurity provider, they effectively guide the organization in assessing its cyber posture.

They perform a comprehensive cyber risk assessment and internal audit of your network to develop an action plan that addresses cyber risk areas for the organization.

Cybersecurity Training

Employees are often the most vulnerable link in an organization’s security line. According to a recent study by Ponemon Institute, two out of three cybersecurity incidents occur due to employee negligence.

A key benefit of partnering with cybersecurity firms is that they will train your employees with a well-developed training program based on the latest cybersecurity trends. They help employees gain current and dynamic awareness of cyberthreats endangering the organization’s assets, network, and data.

Dedicated Security Team

With a cybersecurity company, the organization need not worry about hiring and training the IT staff or cybersecurity experts. When you partner with a cybersecurity provider, you get a dedicated security team without the overhead expenses.

They deploy security experts who are familiar with the diversified security landscape and know the latest cyber trends.

Robust Security Solutions

A cybersecurity company will help you have an enterprise-class suite of security solutions at your disposal. With in-depth expertise and experience, they offer tailored security solutions and program recommendations.

The cybersecurity providers use Security Operating Centers (SOCs) and state-of-art technologies to provide high-level security with 24×7 support, monitoring, and management for their clients.

Cost Savings

The cost of recruiting cybersecurity professionals to address the evolving threat landscape has become expensive. And most organizations lack the time and capability to train them.

Moreover, the present-day cybersecurity programs, tools, and capabilities often require dedicated hardware or appliances to run, and they come with an additional cost.

But, by partnering with a cybersecurity provider, the businesses can save huge upfront costs and time without compromising the security.

Reduce Regulatory Risks

In a bid to ensure customer data privacy and security, the governments across the world have started introducing data regulations and laws such as GDPR, HIPPA, and CCPA.

The organization’s failure to adhere to the regulatory and compliance requirements can lead to hefty fines aside from damages resulting from a data breach.

A cybersecurity company will help you stay within the compliance requirements by upgrading the organizational infrastructures to the required standards and shaping cybersecurity policies.

Core Business Focus

The need to balance core business objectives and cybersecurity requirements has long challenged the IT organizations, irrespective of their size and nature.

As the cyberattacks continue to evolve, the requirements for security capabilities have challenged and strained organizations, distracting them from core business goals.

With a strategic information security partner, businesses can reduce the requirements associated with maintaining cybersecurity and allow their executives to stay focused on core business needs.

Rapid Incident Response

When a cyberattack occurs, the cybersecurity company will offer unmatched experience in handling the crisis. They will quickly assess the challenges and recommend specific actions to prevent further harm to the organization.

In Conclusion

Collaborating with a cybersecurity provider helps organization foster a safe and secure working environment and ensure business continuity, thereby promoting business growth.

Free up your IT security team and let the cybersecurity firm take care of the strategic security projects, tactical threat hunting, and security monitoring.